CEO of Digicel Dominica, Nikima Royer-Jno Baptiste has revealed that the company has received the first set of material for building homes in Dominica.

In November the company announced that it will be building 360 homes in the Kalinago Territory. According to the government, the area was the worst hit in terms of housing by Hurricane Maria with 69 percent of homes damaged or destroyed.

Speaking at the opening of Digicel new store in Roseau on Monday, Royer-Jno Baptiste said the material has arrived in Dominica.

“We continue to move forward,” she stated. “We have received the first set of material to begin work on the first 30 homes in the Kalinago Territory. So that is an exciting thing for us to actually start putting nails and hammer together to be able to get people set up for the holiday season.”

The company also said it would be building seven primary schools in the Kalinago Territory, Castle Bruce and La Plaine and a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the construction work was issued on the 7th of November and this was extended to seventeen local and regional contractors.

Royer-Jno Baptiste said on Monday that there have been seven responses to the RFPs.

“That will go towards the seven schools that we are going to build and help rehabilitate and rebuild,” she stated.

The schools to be built will be the La Plaine Primary School, Castle Bruce Primary School, Salybia Primary School, Atkinson Primary School, Concord Primary, Lighthouse Christian Academy and Sineku Primary School.