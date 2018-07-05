The Diocese of Roseau has said it is holding discussions on the way forward for the Holy Redeemer Retreat House in Eggleston which has closed due to damages caused by Hurricane Maria.

A statement on Thursday from the diocese said that the discussions are ongoing with the Provincial of the Redemptorist, the religious order that built and ran the Retreat House.

“Further information will be disseminated as and when it becomes necessary,” the statement said.

Recently it was reported that all operations at the Retreat House were ordered to cease since the facility was closing down.

Late last month, Fr. Rodney Olive, C.SsR., Director and Religious Superior of the Retreat House, explained that there were three reasons for the closure.

“The rising costs to rebuild the Holy Redeemer Retreat House,” he pointed out. “The operating costs of running the Retreat House, both present and future and the likelihood of hurricanes, like Maria, destroying the Retreat House again.”