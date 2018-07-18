Environment Minister, Joseph Isaac, has said discussions are underway for the setting up of a nature reserve in the Indian River area.

Speaking recently, he said that the idea is a policy action that he will be pushing in the government system.

“So we will be moving in that direction,” he stated.

He said discussions are being held on the matter with Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

“So our Prime Minister and myself are already in discussion in regards to setting up a new reserve by the Indian River area going upstream,” he stated.

Isaac also said discussion is being held on an implementation strategy can be used “to ensure new species of plants for mangrove.”