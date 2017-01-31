The Salybia Constituency Branch of the Dominica Labour Party would like to make it fundamentally clear that it stands solidly in support of the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and of our political leader the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

We fully endorse his astute and prudent use of resources secured from the CBI to sustain the lives of hundreds of needy Dominicans including many from this constituency and to begin the process of rebuilding a more resilient Dominica.

The deceptiveness and routine twisting and misrepresentation of truth of the opposition UWP is unbecoming, shallow and vindictive. It is clear to all, that their aim is to try to destroy the character and integrity of our Prime Minister and leader and to derail the development of our people and our country in the hope that they will assume power in Dominica.

The youth, elderly, farmers and small businesses of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson & Antrizle are already benefiting immensely from the resources of the CBI and further and far reaching benefits are planned for the development of the entire constituency. We will not stand idly by and witness the undermining of the National Employment Program which currently employs approximately 100 individuals across the constituency and thus deprive them of the regular income that is so important for them to support their families. We will not tolerate any UWP inspired reversal of the progress we are making in the eradication of Pit Latrines throughout the Territory, an effort that is not only spearheaded by Dominica but is enshrined in the United Nation developmental goals. Additionally we urge our political leader and Prime Minister to continue his strong and unwavering support for the Education, Health and many other social support programs using CBI funds.

Fellow citizens we must recognize that if Dominica is to develop we must attract much needed investment and foreign aid. The current efforts of the Roosevelt Skerrit led administration are to ensure that Dominica becomes a sustainable and resilient economy. There will always be challenges, but it’s important that when we lend our voices it is for national development. That it is in support of working together to ensure that our citizenry’s standard of living improves gradually. Rome was not built in a day.

As such we condemn all action by the opposition to destabilized what has become a much admired and reputable country, a regional player in sustained economic development, fiscal prudence and good governance; under the stewardship of Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit. In his very words “if you have to lead a people you must first love them” and this is an attribute that he displays daily and a banner that hangs high as a responsibility to the public.

The residents of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson & Antrizle wish to lend their voices in support of our visionary and compassionate leader, the CBI Program and the Labour Party Administration.

We urge our dear leader to remain firm, focused and remind him that he has our unwavering support and loyalty.