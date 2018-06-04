DLP, UWP talk marijuana legalizationDominica News Online - Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 9:58 AM
The controversial issue of legalizing marijuana in Dominica and its potential impact on the economy have been thrust into the spotlight again with the two major political parties giving their separate opinions on the matter.
The United Workers Party (UWP) is calling for urgent action by parliament to legalize the illegal herb while the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) says now is the time for serious discussion on it.
“The whole world is debating marijuana whether it is for medical purposes, whether it is for religious purposes,” Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie said recently. “Are we going to remain in our little hole here and afraid to talk marijuana?”
He said it is a “discussion we need to have.”
“We need to debate, we need to talk about it,” he noted.
Austrie said the issue is being discussed in St. Vincent and CARICOM has taken a decision “to talk about it.”
“So why are we not talking about it more in Dominica?” he stated. “That is the question. Are we prepared as a country to begin to talk about it?”
Austrie pointed out that whatever decision is taken on the issue is another matter but “you can only make a decision after discussion.”
“So let us start with the discussion and we will see where the discussion is going and if the discussion is let’s end that talk about marijuana, we will end it,” he said. “If the talk is we continue the discussion until some decisions are taken in that regard.”
Austrie said he is not encouraging people to use or sell the substance but “if we can grow it for medicinal purposes, the guys can come down here, they can buy it, we can package it, we can sell it, let us have that discussion on those subject matters.”
Political Leader of the UWP, Lennox Linton said the industry is “a multi-billion dollar medicinal and wellness products industry” that “is expanding by leaps and bounds around the globe using extracts of hemp – a plant that has been produced in Dominica for decades.”
“We, therefore, need to move speedily and purposefully claim a worthwhile share of that growing business before it is too late,” he stated.
Linton was in the US recently where the UWP said he was discussing “the growth potential of the market for hemp-based products with leading industry players.”
Linton believes Dominica must get on board to take advantage of the increasing opportunities for job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and a healthier nation.
He said the availability and affordability of hemp-based medicinal and wellness products will significantly reduce the incidence of
chronic non-communicable diseases and thereby lead to a healthier nation.
Linton wants both sides of Parliament to host “a National Consultation of all stakeholders and civil society organizations before the 2018/2019 National Budget, to discuss and agree what needs to be done urgently to secure Dominica’s place in the global hemp industry.”
Ongoing debate
The issue of marijuana legalization has been heavily discussed in Dominica over the years but no solid action has been taken on it.
In December 2106, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government would seriously consider medical marijuana in 2017 with a ‘structured’ and ‘informed dialogue.’
In July 2016, now “independent” Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac stated that it was time for officials to seriously consider the decriminalization of marijuana, and expressed his willingness to “lead the mission” towards this objective.
In 2014, Skerrit revealed plans to review and perhaps alter Dominica’s marijuana laws, with the view to lifting some restrictions. However, he emphasized that the government was not prepared to lift the ban on the use of the herb completely.
In 2012, Attorney General, Levi Peter, made it clear that the drug would not soon be legalized, stating that, “Marijuana will continue to be an illegal substance in Dominica in the foreseeable future.”
Attorneys Henry Shillingford and Tiyani Behanzin have also called for legalizing marijuana in Dominica.
Marijuana has been classified as a ‘Class B’ drug in Dominica meaning that it is illegal to possess, cultivate, or sell the substance.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
35 Comments
You all want to mess up people’s children with this legalization, if it was that good why some became Parro.
To be honest, I sometimes feel ashamed to be a black man because of their attitudes towards life, every other nations and parents rich and poor trying hard to give their children a better chance of education, and the black man like a dirt dog drifting from town to villages and has nothing to offer, apart from talking Marijuana Legalisation and drinking Rum, when things goes wrong it’s the white man or the government fault never their own fault, when ever i see men in the Caribbean on my travels 30 to 50 years old leaving at home though out the Caribbean makes me sick after so-called 200 years of freedom, I don’t seat and ask God for his help i have always try helping myself otherwise I will never have anything no god can help me but myself. Forget about dope and move forward people.
Discuss Discuss man just legalize it. We are already discussing it since four years ago at election time. And now?? Elections are soon here again and now this 😁😁😁
Lennox Linton leads and others follow
18 years of Skerrit and his gang sitting on their brains, they couldn’t think that far
Hold on a minute, For the the pass 15 to 18 years i though marijuana was already legalised through out the workers idiotic party? Not being funny but this strange lots of people always talking rubbish and high on dope!!!!!
If Dominicans are blatantly entering farmers hard working farms and stealing what’s not theirs in disrespectful manners, how will it be different farming marijuana? Dominica would become the killing fields of the Caribbean. Dominica do not have serious law and order it’s citizens respect to even think of introducing the legalization of marijuana. Serious legislation on growing pot must be implemented on who are license to grow and government involvement to ensure contracts and signed with outside medical companies to by such products. I personally thinks these are political gain comments. The focus should be housing, roads and highways, medical facilities, school repairing, power and light a good airport port terminal in Roseau and Portsmouth and more.
It’s just sounding ridiculously foolish when Dominicans politicians are considering legalizing and farming pot. While they are building hotels with no airport to fly in visitors, and their citizens feel no shame walking to their beaches to spread their cracks and drop their feces, while their roads and highways is the worst in the Caribbean, while there are no penalty to it’s citizens dumping their trash anywhere in their city, when major hospital building looks like something you would see in a third world country, they are thinking of legalizing marijuana. Will Dominica ever move forward? Only time will tell.
It’s about time. U W P has foresight in that some years ago it put legalization of marijuana on the front burner, whilst the dreamy Labour party is only now coming to the with their call for a national discuss on the subject. Labour first said we don’t need an international airport yet now every month Skerritt is promising one now. This dreamy approach to development has kept the country back. I hope that legalization of this natural plant and it’s by-products will become a reality sooner rather than later. It’s a pity that those who continuously stood out and advocated for the weed were ostracized and punished and when it will becomes legal, those who preached against it will be the first to jump in and capitalize on the new green gold. I hope the government reserves some space for the rasta community to make some money from the holy herb too
I agree hemp as a raw material allows Dominica to manufacture hundreds of product fo internal use and export.
It grows quickly, if very sturdy, very profitable and can replace with better quality alot of the products we import.
Medicinal Marijuana is slightly different in that is has to be strongly regulated and taxed and should at least be prescribed by a medical doctor or Naturopathic doctor. there should be basic maximum amounts that are legal for personal use. Young men and women with records that fall within those small amounts, should be expunged and the agriculture and tourism industry should take a large part of the permitted growers, the permitted distributors and the Tourism and businesses with the oversight of the government, should control the Marketing narrative concerning intended use, medical benefits, safety, security and effects to avoid external parties from sending mixed messages. Like alcohol there should be a legal age for consumption, driving under influence
Keep on talking and discussing. That is all you guys are good at.
Canada is far head of most nations in the field of medical marijuana. Recreational use becomes legal this summer. A lot of investor money has been pouring into the industry so get a stranglehold on medical marijuana. Keep talking and discussing. When you guys are finished, there will be nothing left for you.
Instead of talking among yourselves, you should be getting to know the money people who can bankroll the industry. If you think you are going to get any share of the market by letting Joe Farmer cultivate a few trees here and there and people smoking herb, you will get nothing out of this. This is big business and if you want to play in that sandbox, you had better understand who the major players are and get them to put serious money into the local industry.
Total garbage. What the hell are our politicians are smoking. Are you guys sick?
Marijuana legalization is just so wrong. This herb does not contain the healing
benefits that scientists made us believe. Marijuana should be totally eradicated.
Justice, I feel your passion. However, I advice you to analyse clearly the bigger picture. I am not one who smokes marijuana, never will. Also, the intake of marijuana smoking and its use as a herbal tea is on going and we just cant stop it.
We have more serious open activities going on Domininca, for example Nanny (I love this one), all brands of cigarettes, alcohol, Za`id etc. Etc…etc. Ganja, other name used, is also used as a herbal tea. Should most of those be banned ASAP like tomorrow call a debate in parliament.?
All professionals from all highly paid and recognised professions are either heavy smokers, drinkers of legal and illegal drinks ad drugs.
I was and I am extremely impressed with the words and presentation of Hon. Linton, leader of the Opposition UWP on this subject. Well articulated, educated all, and spoke like the mature person and politician that he is. This tells us that Hon Linton is an intellectual, he analyses, respected and listens. Addresses us well,…
Lenox Linton you seemed to be only person praising yourself. You are so full of hot air it’s pitiful. Views Expelled.
Total nonsense.., what the hell are you drinking!!!???! Are you mad? Alcohol legalisation is just so WRONG…The booze does not make us happy as the scientists say. Alcohol should be completely taken off the face of the earth.
Total nonsense, decriminalization i agree. Our society doesn’t have the structures and that cannot be a way out for the young men. I’m a smoker and that will just throw of such a small society, that’s already misguided.
Total nonsense.., what the hell are you drinking!!!???! Are you mad? Alcohol legalisation is just so WRONG…The booze does not make us happy as the scientists say. Alcohol should be completely taken off the face of the earth.
So long we have been on here asking to decriminalize marijuana. Making a man a criminal for one weed has been absolutely ridiculous. Marijuana was made illegal by US because it was used by Mexicans and with racist intentions to make non whites criminals. I don’t do drugs but have seen the scientific evidence that have been out there fore years. Israeli scientists have been researching for decades, federal government have been growing and researching for years. For too long we have been dictated to on avocados coconuts and all the other healthy stuff our grand parents used to live long healthy lives. The Caribbean should have been leading the scientific research and development through UWI on canabis, coconut oil and bi products, hurricane ressilliance, marine biology, waste recycling and a whole list. We keep depending on these countries that only have one intention. Keep us as beggars. We need greater science based R&D in our society. We cannot advance in this day and age if we
continue to see ourselves as incapable. Survival is the key to innovation. Our people need to start using the scientific knowledge coupled with local evidence and some research and development of the countless herbal resources for health and beauty. It is about time we get this slavery dependency mindset out of our system. The rest of the world is talking about space exploration we still here talking about soucoyant and obeah.
Why don’t you at least make the effort to base your contribution on verifiable data. Research into marijuana cultivation has been a scientific undertaking by Jamaican agronomists for several years. In the process they have experimented with various growth nutrients and increased the THC content significantly. The banning of marijuana in the US. was political. Commercial hemp which is related but confused with marijuana was used in the production of cloth and paper products presented competition for the Hearst newspaper Corporation who owned thousands of acres of forest. They persuaded the politicians to ban the use of hemp and by extension marijuana. This occurred over 100 years ago and the Fedetal laws are still on the books. Efforts to repeal the law have met staunch resistance because of marijuana use as a drug. This has nothing to do with Mexico.
@ Winston: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legal_history_of_cannabis_in_the_United_States
Cannabis was officially outlawed for any use (medical included) with the passage of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) of 1970. That was not a hundred years ago. I just looked this up so you could see i was not making up stuff. Why is Jamaica not leadin g the world markets on cannabis products. The federal government cannot stop a country from legalizing weed as long as the marijuana is not shipped into the US. All they had to do is use it to market tourist let those who use for rec come in. Our politicians in the Caribbean too dumb and as i said before have the slavery dependency mentality. Lennox linton should not have to go Colorado. A trip to Jamaica would have been better. I dont see jamaica research data. Your account of marijuana ban in some states in US have some facts but not complete picture. Keep on reading and then come back talk to me.
@winston i did not just read that on. Wikipedia for your info. LSD was legal in US cocain was legal in the US. Guess what LSD is still used and market differently with interesting names. All that was done is to change the name and market as a drug for attention disorders. Today countless students use to get ahead in college because of its ability to keep individuals hyperfocus. Coca leaves have been chewed in Columbia for centuries before someone decide to concentrate the chemicals. Americans and thier insatiable appetite for drugs fuel its criminalization. There are medicine you take that are deadlier than banned substances. Our forefathers used herbal medicine that we all know worked by now all these should have been scientifically researched used and market by us and not wait when massa come and exploit for us to jump on bandwagon and act like idiots.
We should have legalized marijuana years ago when Mr Bernard Shaw shared in the Chronicle the benefits. Now that the entire metropolitan mega rich countries are capitalizing on the same cannabis , we as the following low minded people want to jump on the band wagon. Stop all the talking and take action
Legalize it and I’ll vote LABOUR
In the business world there is a saying, either you create the wave, ride the wave or try to catch up with the wave…. now the best decision to truly be considered as a savvy business man and which guarantees success is creating the wave, the second is riding that wave, trying to catch up with that wave is not even an option…. as by that time you catch up, the market is saturated and much more funding is now needed to penetrate that saturated market.
All this to say….. lets ride the wave…. develop a strong natural wellness and health tourism product offering and tie it into Marijuana. I can assure you Dominica would be making ground breaking strides in the tourism industry………………………
but this will not be done, because Skerrit needs the economy to remain in the dire situation it is in to play saviour, keeping the people dependent on him.
We’re are of one mind as Regards your statement on combining Tourism, Natural Wellness and using the Marijuana craze as a big draw..and you’re absolutely on point regarding the current Megalomaniac leader that Dominica suffers from. In 18 years he has made more people dependent on Gov’t as addicts on Heroin…Bite me!!..Dominicans are sick to be perpetuating and enabling this suffering.
Workersssssssss! !!!!!!!!! Workersssssssss!!!!!! We taking our country back from this lazy greedy incompetent dirty wicked currupt devilish cult free mason illuminati freaks… call the election let us vote all you out!! Dissolve parliarment … call it in december
Folks, there are covert satanic forces at play here with dark agendas disguised under the banner of “Progressive Enlightenment of Society”.
Mr Linton, please steer the UWP away from this nonsense of marijuana legalization.
How can a people justify the legalization of that drug when we witness daily how that drug is zombifying people especially the youth on the block? Aren’t we concerned that marijuana use eventually leads its to users to engage in more powerful psychoactive drugs such as cocaine?
DO NOT LEGALIZE MARIJUANA IN DOMINICA!!!! Look at what is currently happening in Colorado after they legalized marijuana a few years ago.
There already exists numerous medications for all dem sickness people claim marijuana cures.
What next? Legalize cocaine because it is a naturally occurring compound obtained from the naturally growing coca plant?
UWP, please focus on more urgent issues in Dominica rather than this absolute rubbish of marijuana legalization.
The only ‘dark agenda’ is the abyss in your head.
So channel 1 why not legalized marijuana for export only? We keep talking do nothing and expect growth. Tell me where is the next big plan for job creation.
Tourism great. Where are the 6 to 8 thousand people you need per day to give you cash flow. How many jets are landing daily paying landing fees? How did we replace revenue lost when the school left. We can pray as much as we want but without adjusting with time we will always be last.
@Daryl joseph – Legalize marijuana for export only? So in other words, it doesn’t matter if we export a product which we know will destroy the persons of another country……once we making money out of it?
Channel 1, think of the bigger picture. We need to find a way to manage this We have similar dangerous drugs about, alcohol, cigarettes, etc etc…..that we consume. So tell me what is the difference. Smoking of all these cant stop, it is inly tax payers money spent on taking them to court, paying states lawyers and into prison where we ay for their services, food, leisure,, doctor etc. Lets objectively think about this and let us discuss professionally with a heart.
Lets think in harmony and peacefully how best to address this matter and others.
Jah Guide…Guidance Friends
@viewsexpressed – Uuummm, what exactly is this bigger picture I am supposed to think about or conjure up in my mind?
Does that picture include images of persons ripped-out-of their minds stoned high on marijuana? By the way, what sickness do those marijuana smokers on the block have? Asthma? If they are not ill, why then are they smoking it?
I am able to see the bigger picture of folks who having developed tolerance to marijuana graduate to more powerful drugs such as cocaine in search of that elusive ‘high’.
Society already cannot manage things such as cigarettes and alcohol which are unfortunately ‘legal’, so how can it be wise to further compound the matter by throwing marijuana into the mix?
What exactly should this objective & professional discourse with a heart you mentioned center around:
Persons destroying themselves illegally vs Persons destroying themselves legally once the government making money out of their destruction?
you smell what I’m smelling, more election gimmick, they did the same thing last election…. election is next year btw
they aren’t going to make any positive moves just false promises as usual and more talk….
This article somehow diminishes the UWP contribution and puts it in line with the DLP position, when the truth is that the UWP has clearly taken the lead on this and the DLP, through Reggie, is merely playing catch up.
In fact it seems that he is only now speaking because Lennox Linton recently took concrete steps to explore the matter and learn of its benefits.
Austrie was loud, aggressive, meaningless, desperate and “tou cho tou flam”. That is the nature of the beast, as it is said. ease ignore Austrie and Skerrit and the rest of the failed corrupt Labour Government are weak and immature and in office for too long.. They are useless and clueless.