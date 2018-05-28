The Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) Inc has reviewed and adopted its constitution at a special meeting held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Dominica on Saturday (May 26).

Thing brings it a step closer to seeking membership with the Association of the Caribbean Media Workers (ACM).

“As we saw today from the membership there were very few questions that had to be asked and few concerns raised following the presentation of the constitution, and we are quite happy to have it adopted,” President of the DMCA Garvin Richards said during an interview. “That is a major step for us here at the Dominica Media and Communications Association.”

According to Richards, the DMCA is looking forward now in using the adoption as a springboard to further the application for a full-time membership with the ACM.

He stated also that the DMCA will also focus on a lot of training for its members, which he believes is key.

Richards noted that registered members need to capitalize on these training opportunities.

“We are also looking to have a number of local training,” he said. “We have a number of local facilitators who have shown interest in coming onboard with the DMCA.”

He commended Royette Greenaway, Ferdina Frampton, Parry Bellot, Joesph Thomas, Rhona Riley and all those who were instrumental in helping to prepare the constitution and getting the DMCA where it is today.

Richards also mentioned that Attorney-at-Law, Cara Shillingford provided the legal advice in reviewing the constitution.