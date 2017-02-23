DNDDF confirms receipt of funds donated in MalaysiaDominica News Online - Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 1:06 PM
Dominica National Development and Disaster Fund (DNDDF), based in London, England, has said it received a donation of US$10,000 in 2014 from the KB Foundation for the purchase of disaster emergency items for Dominica.
In a release, the organization said the donation was made “in appreciation of the Disaster Preparedness and Relief work being planned by the charity from its base in London.”
The donation was made in Malaysia and was received by Dominica’s then High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Francine Baron. It now the center of controversy after Baron wrote to Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton and journalist Matt Peltier and Angelo for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to the donation. She said they have alleged that she misappropriated the funds for my own use.
In its release, the DNDDF stated that a contribution was made to the Dominica Red Cross (DRC) from the fund and others received.
“In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Erika, and due to the availability of the $10,000 US donation received from the KB Foundation, as well as £8,000 of funds raised by the DNDDF over the years, the Management Board resolved to contribute a total of £15,000 ($65,000 EC) to the Dominica Red Cross (DRC),” the release said. “The DNDDF’s donation was presented by its local representative in Dominica on 29 September 2015 at the DRC’s National Headquarters. The purpose of the donation was to assist the DRC in its recovery efforts, including the provision of emergency water, food, etc. to several communities isolated as a result of extensive damage to roads and bridges, compounded by landslides making numerous roads impassable in Dominica.”
The release continued, “The donation by the DNDDF, in addition to the mobilising of aid and shipping of container loads of items to Dominica in conjunction with the High Commission for the Commonwealth of Dominica in London, other Dominican charities such as DUKA, DONA, DCO, CIF, DSSSA etc., other community groups and individual donors, underpinned the purpose for which the DNDDF was established and registered as a
charity since in 1991 with the Charity Commissioners for England and Wales. As such, the Management Board of the DNDDF accounts for all of its fundraising revenue and expenditure, and the donations which are the subject matter of this Press Release are no exception.”
The organization said it is committed to assisting Dominica.
“The DNDDF remains committed to sustaining its efforts to assist the development of and contribute towards disaster relief in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the organization said.
13 Comments
This is not correct. The official accounts of the DNDDF, u.K. charity no. 1001492, for the financial year ending 31 March 2015 show an income of £4,192 and spending of £6,234, The relevant check was issued on 3 Nov. 2014 and it is therefore impossible for it to be part of the charity’s declared income for nearly five months after it was issued. The accounts for the year ending March 2016 have not been submitted and are seriously overdue. As far as I know the £15,000 donation to the local Red Cross in 2015 was a DONA initiative, Something is amiss and the Charities Commission in the U.K. should investigate.
make them pay
uwp is at it again. When you don’t know something you ask, not make accusations through assumptions. uwp is always on the loosing side.
that’s why ppl should do proper investigations b4 running their mouths…anywho I’m sure Grotto, Chances, operation youth quake or leve Dominque could use 10,000 us…smh grown men acting like fools
The release from the so-called charity organization is bogus at best.
First of all the release did not come directly from the Dominica National Development and Disaster Fund (DNDDF) but from Charles Jong, the government’s minister of propaganda. (A friend in the media showed me the email.)
So why can’t the DNDDF send the email to all media houses themselves? Why through the government? This is very fishy.
I’ve tried to contact the DNDDF myself through its email address and phone number. The email remains unanswered for days and I am still waiting. I tried to call a number listed for charities in the UK and the phone either rings non stop or says the number it out of service.
I wish the media in Dominica would do a little digging before they simply publish a “press release’ they receive.
I SMELL A BIG RAT.
So why was that information not made clear from the very beginning. Why it appeared to be a big secret which was meant only for the elect and not the people who needs to know.
Dominica belongs to all dominicans NOT those Who think that it belongs to them only, it is not anyone person or group of person private property or possession.
When will the Administration understand that they are not governing their private business but the businesss of the people which is public and that they are accountable to the people at all times.
The Administration even gets angry when they are asked relevant questions pertaining to the people’s business… what manner of people are these. They villify the opposion when they ask questions about the people’s business.
The hearts of men are desperately wicked.
All of you guys full of crap. Francine Baron represent Dominica wherever she goes. That’s what tax payers paying her to do. If she received funds on behalf of anything Dominica she should make sure that Dominica knows exactly where it goes and what was done with it period. Do not give anyone reason to speculate. Why should I have to search Google to find out who the heck this organization is and where it is located. It should have been mentioned “based in England” no one can be trusted because even good intentions can be abused. If all this was absolutely clear in first place then no one would be making speculations. That is the definition of transparency. Stop wasting valuable court time with this damn law suits and focus of doing all you freaking jobs. Public figures are responsible to answer when there are questions and if answers not clear then there is something to hide so move on and improve on y’all attitude. Deng it!!!!
I don’t think you understand that the Dominica National Development and Disaster Fund (DNDDF), based in London, England, has no association with the government of Dominica. It’s a private organization. It doesn’t have to tell anyone, save maybe the government of the UK, what they do with the funds they receive.
Too little too late. Y did it have to take three years for an organization that carries the name of ‘DOMINICA’ to confirm that they recipient a check received by our high commissioner, and now foreign minister, when the public had been calling on her to tell us about the money? Now Monfared , who was see in the background along with his Dominica Trade House, is jailed Baron and her click speaking out. Pure rubbish man
Way Papa…more people have to pay for their tongue….let’s hear all you UWP members that always wiping Linton and his stooges bavey!…Pay her de money! Sakway Sot!
Is that US10,000.00 from the proceeds of selling Iranian oil to China if so the DNDDF is liable under the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act of 2010? We should also inform President Hassan Rouhani who is currenly trying to recover his stolen 6.5 billion dollars.
That is all the people of Dominica has been asking. transparency . Three years later a response. Only in dominica. Francine that is what is required of you all, to be accountable to the people of dominica. So stop the frivilous lawsuit and produce the damn information when requested by the people that you represent.