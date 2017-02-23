Dominica National Development and Disaster Fund (DNDDF), based in London, England, has said it received a donation of US$10,000 in 2014 from the KB Foundation for the purchase of disaster emergency items for Dominica.

In a release, the organization said the donation was made “in appreciation of the Disaster Preparedness and Relief work being planned by the charity from its base in London.”

The donation was made in Malaysia and was received by Dominica’s then High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Francine Baron. It now the center of controversy after Baron wrote to Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton and journalist Matt Peltier and Angelo for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to the donation. She said they have alleged that she misappropriated the funds for my own use.

In its release, the DNDDF stated that a contribution was made to the Dominica Red Cross (DRC) from the fund and others received.

“In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Erika, and due to the availability of the $10,000 US donation received from the KB Foundation, as well as £8,000 of funds raised by the DNDDF over the years, the Management Board resolved to contribute a total of £15,000 ($65,000 EC) to the Dominica Red Cross (DRC),” the release said. “The DNDDF’s donation was presented by its local representative in Dominica on 29 September 2015 at the DRC’s National Headquarters. The purpose of the donation was to assist the DRC in its recovery efforts, including the provision of emergency water, food, etc. to several communities isolated as a result of extensive damage to roads and bridges, compounded by landslides making numerous roads impassable in Dominica.”

The release continued, “The donation by the DNDDF, in addition to the mobilising of aid and shipping of container loads of items to Dominica in conjunction with the High Commission for the Commonwealth of Dominica in London, other Dominican charities such as DUKA, DONA, DCO, CIF, DSSSA etc., other community groups and individual donors, underpinned the purpose for which the DNDDF was established and registered as a

charity since in 1991 with the Charity Commissioners for England and Wales. As such, the Management Board of the DNDDF accounts for all of its fundraising revenue and expenditure, and the donations which are the subject matter of this Press Release are no exception.”

The organization said it is committed to assisting Dominica.

“The DNDDF remains committed to sustaining its efforts to assist the development of and contribute towards disaster relief in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the organization said.