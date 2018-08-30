Dominica – A Different Adventure (Dominica Film Challenge 2018 video)Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 30th, 2018 at 10:45 AM
On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).
For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.
Sheldon Casimir and Norris Francois (Jr) emerged winners with their short film entitled, “Dominica, A Different Adventure.”
The winning video is below.
Over the next few days, DNO will feature each of the videos that formed part of the competition.
