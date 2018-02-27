Although heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria, Dominica did not escape the eye of National Geographic which named the island among the “24 Best Spots in the Caribbean.”

According to National Geographic, the Caribbean region is no stranger to storms and hurricanes but has been very adept at bouncing back.

Many destinations were damaged by the 2017 Hurricane Season with the passage of Hurricanes Maria and Irma and many are rebooting their tourism economies by repairing airports, seaports, roads and beaches.

The magazine said that some islands are taking an innovative approach in the wake of the 2017 Hurricane Season.

“Heavily damaged Dominica aims to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation by investing in renewable energy and building critical infrastructure that can withstand severe storms,” the magazine stated.

Here are the 24 best spots in the Caribbean as chosen by National Geographic:

Piton Mountains in St. Lucia

Cartagena in Colombia

Goldeneye in Jamaica

Starfish Beach in Panama

Eagle Beach in Aruba

Haiti

Trinidad and Tobago Carnival

Cayman Brac

Curacao

La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent

Great Blue Hole in Belize

Habitacion Clement in Martinique

Playa Rincon in Dominican Republic

St Nicholas Abbey in Barbados

Isla Mujeres in Mexico

Grand Anse Beach in Grenada

Junkanoo Festival in the Bahamas

Dominica

Guadeloupe

Dolphin’s Den in Honduras

Main Ridge Forest Reserve in Tobago

Cahuita National Park in Costa Rica

Lac Bay Mangrove Forest in Bonaire

Petite St. Vincent