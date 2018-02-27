Dominica among “24 Best Spots in the Caribbean” chosen by National GeographicDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at 11:27 AM
Although heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria, Dominica did not escape the eye of National Geographic which named the island among the “24 Best Spots in the Caribbean.”
According to National Geographic, the Caribbean region is no stranger to storms and hurricanes but has been very adept at bouncing back.
Many destinations were damaged by the 2017 Hurricane Season with the passage of Hurricanes Maria and Irma and many are rebooting their tourism economies by repairing airports, seaports, roads and beaches.
The magazine said that some islands are taking an innovative approach in the wake of the 2017 Hurricane Season.
“Heavily damaged Dominica aims to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation by investing in renewable energy and building critical infrastructure that can withstand severe storms,” the magazine stated.
Here are the 24 best spots in the Caribbean as chosen by National Geographic:
Piton Mountains in St. Lucia
Cartagena in Colombia
Goldeneye in Jamaica
Starfish Beach in Panama
Eagle Beach in Aruba
Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago Carnival
Cayman Brac
Curacao
La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent
Great Blue Hole in Belize
Habitacion Clement in Martinique
Playa Rincon in Dominican Republic
St Nicholas Abbey in Barbados
Isla Mujeres in Mexico
Grand Anse Beach in Grenada
Junkanoo Festival in the Bahamas
Dominica
Guadeloupe
Dolphin’s Den in Honduras
Main Ridge Forest Reserve in Tobago
Cahuita National Park in Costa Rica
Lac Bay Mangrove Forest in Bonaire
Petite St. Vincent
