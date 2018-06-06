On Saturday, 16 June 2018, the Dominica Overseas Nationals Association (DONA) will host its 40th Anniversary as a leading Caribbean association in London, under the patronage of Her Excellency Ms. Janet Charles, Acting High Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Dominica in the UK.

The event will be held at the VUK Banqueting Suite, Park Place, London W3 8JY and will feature Hon Ian Douglas, Minister of Trade, Energy and Employment in the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica who will be the keynote speaker.

DONA, in conjunction with its Aid Dominica Development Trust, was set up in June 1978 and is registered with the Charity Commission for England & Wales.

DONA has, over its 40 years, provided invaluable assistance to Dominica with the Hurricane David Relief Effort in 1979, the Tropical Storm Erika Relief Effort in 2015 and the Hurricane Maria Relief Effort in 2017. Outside of its disaster relief efforts, DONA has constantly sent books and other educational materials to schools; medical equipment to hospitals; and much needed items to the Dominica Infirmary.

DONA has also been a constant sponsor of CHANCES since its inception and regularly makes cash donations to the Place of Safety Children’s Home.

DONA has also assisted Dominicans in the UK and formed branches in Birmingham and Liverpool that sought to unify Dominicans by bringing the younger and older members of the community together in an effort to share, enhance and embrace Dominican identity, cultural and family values within the UK. Its vibrant quadrille dance group, formed in 1988, still performs and showcases Dominica quadrille dancing across London.

The celebratory theme chosen for celebrating DONA’s 40th Anniversary is “Looking back with pride; going forward with confidence”.

Tickets are available from the Executive Committee, or by calling 020 8992 0142. Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dominica-oversea-nationals-associations-40th-anniversary-dinner-dance-tickets-45919619819?aff=es2

DONA will also be holding a 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service on 15 July 2018 and its 23rd Annual Fun Day on Sunday, 19 August 2018.

A fundraising lottery is also being held with the proceeds going to the Hurricane Maria Relief Appeal.