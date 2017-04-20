Dominica at 2017 International Migration Summit in ChinaDominica News Online - Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 11:07 AM
Shanghai, China (April 20, 2017) — The Head of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Unit, Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan is in Shanghai, China where he is participating in the 2017 International Migration Summit.
The three-day citizenship and residence conference began on Wednesday, April 19th and will end on Friday, April 21st and is being attended by more than 300 immigration professionals.
Among the numerous programmes on the agenda at the conference is the United States of America’s EB-5 and E-2 Visa Programme and Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.
Dominica’s Nanthan delivered the keynote address on Wednesday which focused on the features that have made Dominica’s CBIP arguably the most popular investor immigration programme in the world. It was only recently that the Investment Migration Council (IMC), an international self-regulating body of citizenship and residence by investment professional referenced Dominica’s programme as one of the best programmes worldwide.
Reacting to that reference, Ambassador Nanthan stated, “They keep telling me Dominica is their best Programme, and that it is doing exceedingly well. The fact that the IMC itself is pointing this out stands as further testimony to the fact that Dominica is on top.”
Dominica’s programme features two options for pathways to citizenship: a US$100,000 donation to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF), or a US$200,000 investment in an approved real estate project.
Ambassador Nanthan stressed that Dominica’s CBIP will continue to do well because it will keep on evolving, and respond responsibly to the needs of applicants and of the people of Dominica – present and future. He highlighted one example where Dominica plans to launch an online, multi-purpose system. The system will allow Dominica’s CBI Unit to upload and store applicant information, enable agents to track the status of their clients’ applications and provide applicants with the opportunity to pay due diligence fees online.
8 Comments
I still remember my teacher’s explanation. It was a Friday morning and she had written on the blackboard, a list of idioms for her students to learn. One of the idioms was “A fox in the hen house..” The teacher explained that if you appoint a person to a position where he or she clearly has a conflict of interest, or where he or she can exploit the situation for his or her own benefit, then you let the fox guard the hen house.
It is hard for people living outside of Dominica to find a qualified recommender (the qualifications listed on the passport form) to fill in that part in the passport renewal. Why was the recommender part added on to the application process? Is it someone else’s business that you are apply for/renewing your passport? If it is for identity purpose, is that the only way? If you have had your passport for years, why now does the government need someone to sign and recommend you for a passport? Would someone please explain why the recommender section was added on to the passport application process, and when? For someone living outside of Dominica in a society diluted with non-Dominicans, it makes it seem like the Citizen by Investment program passport is not easy to get.
more money for dem fellas to pass around and buy poor people vote with nep and ply wood then build more of their expensive houses
Just when I thought the boys had eased off the jollies around the globe, they’re back at it again. High class traveling is quite addictive it seems these days and we know how our boys like the good time, while our people suffer in misery needlessly. We might just hear of Build Own Operate and Transfer or BOOT plans for the airport that the “Dear Leader” shall soon commission in a secret location on the island. Let’s wait patiently to ascertain what well-crafted lies emerge from this latest jolly.
Meanwhile
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/04/australia-announces-tougher-exams-citizenship-170420053220689.html
All I am saying soon my passport expiring and I am currently not in Dominica at the moment. Let me see the process it will take me a Dominican born and rise to renewed my passport.
If that is your concern you clearly have no clue as to what this program is about. Submit your application as required by law it should be ready in two weeks and if you are not in Dominica you must authorize someone to collect the passport on your behalf.
Bell Beff, all you good in that DOMINICA EH!!