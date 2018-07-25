Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that Hurricane Maria has battered and bruised Dominica but Dominicans remain unbroken.

Presenting the 2018-2019 National Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, he said Dominicans are scarred like the mountains that surround them but they are still standing.

“On the evening of 18th September, a merciless Maria passed over Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane, striking us with winds in excess of 175 miles per hour and an intensity, which thank God, is rarely seen by members of the human family,” he said. “Much as we wished her to leave, Maria stayed the whole night. In the wake of her departure, she left what a shocked, international media described with terms such as, “the denuding of the landscape”, “the devastation of the infrastructure”, “the disappearance or death of loved ones” and “the despair of those remaining behind, who had lost everything for which they had worked and who were now forced to survive on an island where there was little to eat, no fresh water, and no electrical power, only fear, darkness and an uncertain future.”

He said devastating hurricane was like a nighmare and reality show “except that no one could shake us awake; nor could we turn

the television off, because this was our unexpected and painful reality.”

“Those of us who survived that terrible night and the weeks immediately following, will forever remember the ferocity of the winds, the raging rivers, the power of the floods, the rolling rocks, the brilliance of the lightning and the pounding of thunder so loud that it shook the very insides of our bodies,” he stated. “We will also never forget the cries of terror of our children, our families, our friends and neighbours. Nor can we erase from our memories, the scenes and appearance of a war zone, when we were able to venture back outside for the first time.”

He said within a few hours, the powerful hurricane which packed winds in excess of 265 miles per hour, wiped out the equivalent of EC$3.51 billion dollars, or some 226% of the island’s GDP.

“She reduced to ‘rocks, rubble and ruins,’ houses, structures, infrastructure, landscapes, livelihoods and lives,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said everyone was touched by the hurricane including members of Parliament.

“Like our citizens, members of this Government also suffered loss and damage,” he stated. “Neither the Prime Minister nor Members of Parliament escaped the hurricane unscathed. Perhaps there would have been some level of empathy had our Government allowed the maelstrom that was Maria, to traumatise, overwhelm or paralyse us and our efforts.”

He noted that despite all this, Dominicans remained uncrushed.

“We have all been severely challenged, but we are not crushed. Many of us have been demoralised and depressed, but we are not defeated. Dominica has been bruised and battered, but Dominicans are not broken. Like the mountains that surround us, we are

scarred, but we are still standing,” he stated.

He remarked that Dominica has actually made progress since the hurricane.

“Let us be frank, Madam Speaker, our Government and people have made tremendous progress since last September,” he said. “The Caribbean and international community have expressed their amazement at what we have been able to accomplish and are singing our praises. The Government and the citizens of this country have much of which we can be proud.”

Skerrit pointed to several things done since Maria.

“In what has been a relatively short time, extensive clearing has been done, roofs have been repaired; electricity, water and internet have been restored; our communities are accessible and in the majority of instances, we can once again drive relatively comfortably on several of our country’s roads,” he stated. “We did all this in an international climate in which the number and extent of last year’s hurricanes caused damage requiring reconstruction from the Eastern Caribbean to the North American mainland. In consequence, building materials were costly and difficult to obtain and the condition of our air and seaports made it difficult to land or to easily and speedily distribute such materials.”

