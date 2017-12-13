Dominica building code revisedDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 13th, 2017 at 12:51 PM
Roseau, Dominica, December 13, 2017– The OECS/GCCA iLAND Resilience Project is presenting Dominica with recommendations for provisions to be included in the building code.
The recommendations form part of an ongoing region-wide building code consultation, in an effort to encourage people in the construction industry to understand and adhere to the necessary building regulations.
Consultant Engineer to the iLAND Resilience Project, Alison King-Joseph, is also asking property owners to ensure that their builders comply with the building regulations, to ensure the safety of themselves and properties.
“The first thing you do when you want to develop a piece of land for building is understanding what are the vulnerabilities of that site and whether it is appropriate for building or not. If it is you also need to know what are the requirements to build on that property, to withstand the hazards that it may be exposed to. We are building an awareness for persons who want to develop, so that they can good guidance on the vulnerabilities of the locations where they are building and that they are building suited to purpose,” Joseph explains
Just over two months ago Dominica was devastated by a category five Hurricane Maria. To this day, the island is still trying to recover and literally pick up the pieces. Building owners will soon be recouping insurance funds and hopefully, begin to rebuild.
However, officials state, that the island does not have enough resources to monitor the building activities.
The Chief Physical Planner of Dominica, Kelvin Rolle, is appealing to builders and property owners, to ensure that the building code is followed and necessary quality checks are conducted.
He is asking that special attention be given to the construction of roofs.
“We also have to pay special to where people build in River Valleys. There are a number of homes and small villages located in the river valleys and these valleys received tremendous destruction. Nearly the entire watershed and trees came down. It was massive destruction in these communities and villages,” recalls Rolle
Rolle informs that residents close to rivers may have to be relocated because of effects from adverse weather conditions.
He says that the river valleys should not be abandoned but protected through climate change resilience interventions.
The Chief Physical Planner is, therefore, suggesting that new development plans be created for areas that were totally destroyed during this Hurricane season.
If the government is not doing so already, the government should now start to inspect all homes, after the homes have been built, repaired, a section added on, etc, so that the government inspectors will have the final say to say if the house, its building materials, construction methods, etc., meets the building codes. The final inspection, evaluation, and certification as to if the house is livable and meets the building standards should not be left up to the homeowner’s thinking or the builder’s. When the building project is complete, builder (instead of the homeowner) should contact the appropriate government building agency to schedule an inspection to see if the building, the building material, etc meets the current building codes.
this would be a good place to present the so called codes especially since the government is crying of not having enough resources to ensure that the codes are adhered to…
“However, officials state, that the island does not have enough resources to monitor the building activities.”
Well then you can forget about any “building back better”. If the government cant make sure that the building codes aren’t being followed, there will be and always will be a repeat of what happened in September.
The government has to be involved in making sure these codes are followed this should have been a government practice way before this current administration was in office. You cannot leave it up to the home
owner to make sure codes are followed and which place is and isn’t appropriate to build. They are not builders or engineers. What if the home owner is some little old lady looking to build? What does she know about codes. Some of these builders will not have the integrity to follow codes or advise the the home owners on codes and proper building procedures. The home owner shouldn’t have to spend extra money for an independent inspector thats ridiculous.
The economics in Dominica plays a major role in such disasters. People who can afford to build good structures on a proper foundation suffer less than; those who by all means, have no choice but to put a roof over their heads.They are the ones who cannot repay a loan because they have no jobs, yet they vote. They are the hustlers who struggle to make ends meet. We are not self-sufficient in Dominica hence the reason why I say that Dominica is improving in the reverse. Over twenty years aback Dominica was much more prosperous. We could survive with whatever we produced including food from the garden and livestock. Now everything is imported and sold skyrocket prices.There is no control on the prices for the consumers. The majority of the people who are left behind are the poorest; luckily many of them have families overseas who can help.If only the gov’t would lower the import charges at the port, create jobs,I’m sure that people will be able to Dominica built better and stronger…
Building codes for better hurricane resistance are a good thing, obviously. Bravo for that! Just a word of caution that emanates from Haiti’s earthquake experience in January 2010, however. Like Haiti, Dominica sits on a fault line – one that can burst at any given time. Haiti’s concrete buildings that pancaked killing and injuring tens, if not hundreds, of thousands offer a cautionary tale that building codes must take the prospect of a strong earthquake into consideration, also. This is especially true for buildings made of cinderblock and those with concrete roofing. Some off Roseau’s multi-story buildings look a lot like accidents waiting to happen in the event of an earthquake.