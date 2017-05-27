The Ministry of Tourism along with the Dominica Community Tourism Association Incorporated (DCTA) and the Discover Dominica Authority, last week, launched a community tourism map.

The map is a small pocket-sized brochure which details community-based activities in communities across the island.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Kareen Prevost says the map can be used as a planning tool for locals and visitors alike; as well as other service providers interested in experiencing community tourism in villages around Dominica.

“The map is expected to highlight a community tourism map with the top ten community tourism experiences, top five popular community tourism festivals, calendar of community activities, community attractions, service providers including places to eat, accommodation, tour operators, ecotourism sites and user fees, attractions, contact information, other relevant information and appropriate photos of community tourism to be used as a promotional piece and planning tool.”

President of the DCTA, Josephine Dublin-Prince says the map will be reviewed every two years to include new experiences. She described it as a one stop shop for experiences in all communities. Prince says this new tool is user friendly and she hopes that many locals will use it.

Some of us sometimes we may want to say we are going overseas on a holiday, we can stay right here in Dominica and experience even more… it’s very comprehensive and fits easily into one’s pocket or side bag; so be prepared to be guided by this pocket map, it’s a safe, confident way to experience community tourism.”

As part of the launching, various stakeholders and partners were handed copies of the map.

The Dominica Community Tourism Association, established in 2010 is a support agency functioning as the umbrella organisation and national voice for all community tourism associations and groups in Dominica. DCTA also assists the Ministry of Tourism in the implementation of community tourism associations across the island.

There are currently thirty-five community tourism based groups in Dominica, twenty-five of which are active.