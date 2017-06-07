Dominica entices the Caribbean with Summer CampaignPress release - Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 at 9:14 AM
Discover Dominica Authority has launched its summer campaign, ‘Meet Me In Dominica, Summer 2017’.
The campaign invites the region to the Nature Island of the Caribbean for a summer of adventure, nature and events for singles, couples and families.
Dominica’s Tourism Director, Colin Piper remarked that “Dominica is the destination of choice when thinking of adventure, and with 2017 labelled as the Year of Adventure, Dominica has positioned itself to embrace visitors from the region and beyond for an unforgettable experience in Dominica”.
He further commented that “collaboration is key in the sustainability of tourism, as such a number of properties and tour operators have come onboard with the DDA, to offer exciting specials and activities all in an effort to ensure that every day of your vacation is a day spent outside enjoying the Nature Island.”
The Summer Campaign runs from June 1 – August 31, 2017.
Marketing of the campaign has commenced throughout the region with the major component being digital. “With our consumers seeking up-to-date and immediate information, our digital components of the campaign will seek to strategically target the right audience”, Piper stated.
Meet Me In Dominica, Summer 2017 comes on the heels of a successful Jazz ‘n Creole Festival held in Dominica over the last week, and opens up the doors to Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival to be held from October 27-29, 2017.
For more details, please visit www.discoverdominica.com.
9 Comments
Come to my island, where you’ll be free, come to my island, just you me. Come on up, come on down.
Great initiative! Isn’t late to BEGIN enticing our neighbours to visit Dominica for the summer on June 1st??? Shouldn’t this campaign have begun right after carnival????
Please, please keep the garbage trucks up and running.
The sight and smell of garbage from New Town to Scotts Head over the past three weeks, before it was picked up finally on Saturday night, was disgusting and appalling.
Let’s keep the nature isle natural.
Dominica is so beautiful thank you Jesus and Pm for your great works.
Yes, come see all we have to offer! Dominica is a true gem, beautiful and unspoilt.
We do need more of our fellow island peeps to visit our place. Most opt for a European or North American vacation with the idea that all the islands are the same. In fact, they’re all unique, but Dominica has this special magic!
I encourage my Caribbean neighbours to visit, #MeetMeInDominica!
With the Dive Festival and all the others during the summer, plus the hiking and beach activities, it’s kind of hard not being home! Because of the May 16th #Dominica campaign, I fell in love with the island again. Beautiful as ever! I’ll surely be there this summer to experience the land of my birth.
Very good effort Colin but please tell u s how the visitors are supposed to get here? Ironically you make your press release on the very day LIAT pilots announce industrial action. We ourselves know that airport at Melville Hall is less serviceable during this period because of weather disruption (rain & winds) because of runway restrictions. Yes it is good to be optimistic but we should be realistic at the same time. Good luck.
Great initiative!