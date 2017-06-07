Discover Dominica Authority has launched its summer campaign, ‘Meet Me In Dominica, Summer 2017’.

The campaign invites the region to the Nature Island of the Caribbean for a summer of adventure, nature and events for singles, couples and families.

Dominica’s Tourism Director, Colin Piper remarked that “Dominica is the destination of choice when thinking of adventure, and with 2017 labelled as the Year of Adventure, Dominica has positioned itself to embrace visitors from the region and beyond for an unforgettable experience in Dominica”.

He further commented that “collaboration is key in the sustainability of tourism, as such a number of properties and tour operators have come onboard with the DDA, to offer exciting specials and activities all in an effort to ensure that every day of your vacation is a day spent outside enjoying the Nature Island.”

The Summer Campaign runs from June 1 – August 31, 2017.

Marketing of the campaign has commenced throughout the region with the major component being digital. “With our consumers seeking up-to-date and immediate information, our digital components of the campaign will seek to strategically target the right audience”, Piper stated.

Meet Me In Dominica, Summer 2017 comes on the heels of a successful Jazz ‘n Creole Festival held in Dominica over the last week, and opens up the doors to Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival to be held from October 27-29, 2017.

For more details, please visit www.discoverdominica.com.