The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) extends solidarity and best wishes to the Trade Union Movement and workers at every level of our Dominican society on the occasion of May Day 2017. As we observe and celebrate Labour Day today we should be reminded as workers to make every effort to stay together, work well, produce and put our country first and foremost which would redound to the benefit of everyone and our beloved country Dominica

The observance of Labour Day each year provides an opportunity for reflection on the achievements of the Trade Union movement in Dominica and the gains made by the workers of our beloved country over the years. The DFP believes that organized Labour is a very essential part of our civilization which has and will continue to play an important role in our Nation’s development

The Dominica Freedom Party is of the view that in spite of the present economic and social challenges confronting the country, the region and the international community the Trade Union Movement remains relevant but has to be united, prepared, unafraid, and fair and muststrategized properly to face present and future challenges

The DFP cautioned that partisan politics should be the least concern of workers and their Trade Unions when it comes to making and taking decisions regarding their employment and conditions of work and to guard against actions that will unfairly frighten their existence by being united and to engage themselves in doing what is right at all times. Workers must also safeguard their employment by being productive and always ready to give a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay.