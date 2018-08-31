On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.

Craig Harris and Ericson Joseph won the second prize with their film entitled, “Dominica- From Past to Promise.”

The video is based on the theme ‘History and Culture’ and was produced by Kreig Harris and Gremo Joseph. It is set to a captivating and inspiring soundtrack which is sure to keep your attention throughout this journey into Dominica’s unique and authentic culture

The video is below.