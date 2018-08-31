Dominica: From Past to Promise (Dominica Film Challenge 2018 Video)Dominica News Online - Friday, August 31st, 2018 at 10:12 AM
On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).
For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.
Craig Harris and Ericson Joseph won the second prize with their film entitled, “Dominica- From Past to Promise.”
The video is based on the theme ‘History and Culture’ and was produced by Kreig Harris and Gremo Joseph. It is set to a captivating and inspiring soundtrack which is sure to keep your attention throughout this journey into Dominica’s unique and authentic culture
The video is below.
Excellently done; this just demonstrates the talents that youths possess. And if harnessed and utilized to its maximum potential can elevate the youths and transform a whole nation. Energies spend on things that are detrimental to society can be transferred to doing things that can enrich the youths economically and morally. I hope this is an ongoing project that will attract even more participants and get even wider attention.