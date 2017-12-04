Dominica High Commission in UK launches new website and social media feedsJanet Charles, Acting High Commissioner - Monday, December 4th, 2017 at 9:27 AM
It is with great pleasure I announce the relaunch of a new look and feel of the Dominica High Commission’s website. This new layout will provide us with a platform to communicate effectively with a wider audience of the Diaspora. I believe you will find it extremely useful and insightful as a member of the Diaspora. In addition, I am hoping it will appeal to our younger members as the intent is to provide inclusion at all levels with Dominicans, children of Dominicans, Friends of Dominicans and others simply curious about Dominica.
We wish to play a more active role as an extension of the Government of Dominica by connecting with our people not just in difficult times like Hurricane Maria but most importantly as we embark on this all-important journey of rebuilding a better and more resilient Dominica for us all.
We have introduced many new areas which will require your input, such as citizenship and volunteer registration– this is an automated page that allows existing and new Citizens and students in the UK to enter their details so that we may be able to proactively reach out to you and provide assistance when required. The register will also feature a skills database to identify individuals with specific professions. We plan to introduce a new online newsletter which will again provide information regarding Dominica and the work of the High Commission and the Government of Dominica. We will also highlight the contribution of the diaspora and the various associations.
By now you have probably received invitations to like our newly launched Facebook page if you have not yet done this, I urge you to do so. The Facebook page will be less formal in that we will share events that may be of interest to you, talk about exciting opportunities available to the wider diaspora. Here is another opportunity for you – we are happy to promote, showcase any member of the community or event that will benefit Dominica, so please share with us.
And finally we are also launching a Twitter account and all three media means are connected. It is hoped this will steer us in the right direction in providing you with relevant information.
On behalf of the staff here at the Dominica High Commission and the Government of Dominica we trust you find this initiative a useful and positive one for a better Dominica.
www.DominicaHighCommission.co.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
A glaring error of grammar in this High Commissions announcement. Media is the plural ofmedium, which literally translates as “means”. It is therefore not necessary to say “media means”. Media alone would be quite sufficient in this case.
Why is Janet still acting High Commissioner so long after her predecessor was appointed Foreign Minister after the last election? Surely this is highly unusual. Does it mean that Francine Baron is in fact still the real High Commissioner? Something is not right here. Janet deserves better.
Janet Charles cannot be appointed High Commissioner because she is still a civil servant under the law. She would have to resign as a civil servant, thus forfeiting all her benefits, job security and take a political job (High Commissioner) in which she can be fired at will by her immediate boss or supreme boss ( Dr. Punjabe Skersker). So Janet has her cake, enjoying it and laughing all he way to the bank . Hey, who would not love to be in that position? .
Assertive like Mama Eugee!
The acting high commissioner (a Skerrit associate by the way states: We wish to play a more active role as an extension of the Government of Dominica by connecting with our people not just in difficult times like Hurricane Maria but most importantly as we embark on this all-important journey of rebuilding a better and more resilient Dominica for us all.
What it means is, that Skerrit will be using these communication channels to reach his followers in the diaspora for his ongoing propaganda.
By the way, I don’t know what the staff in the High Commission here in London is doing all day. Nobody answers the phone to start of with and if you are lucky to get through to somebody they a totally useless and unable to or unwilling to help.
So if Janet Charles, is the Acting High Commissioner, who then was , or is, or to be the permanent High Commissioner? What is the current status of Ms. Francine Baron? That thing and everything behind the office of the High Commissioner is very, very, very fishy and I smell some corrupt thing smelling in the air
It is commendable that you are opening or relaunching a variety of services which are launched to endoursge interactiveness, openness and solidarity amongst all Dominicans. I do sincerely hope your aims and objectives are attained. I must give some advise which is: the office of the high commission should remain true to your words. In this ever changing world, it is important to carry out new initiaves to maximize efficiency within any institution. I daresay, I seem to recall when I was a post graduate student in the UK, after several attempts to solicit your assistance on an urgent matter, all I got in response was your silence. Shame on you. Your kind of establishments need to not only talk the talk but most importantly follow through by walking the walk. In order to make a difference in your job, you need to go beyond fulfilling your mandated daily duties and go the extra mile.
These people are just political hacks who are on a very expensive paid vacation.
We recently had to solicit the assistance of that office and by the time they responded, it was too late. These people are a total waste of time.
Zandoli, Iknow exactly what you mean but I am of the firm belief that the acting High Commissioner is hamstrung and can not make any real decisions without referral to her boss, who happens to be haughty Hon. Baron.
How about doing some real work, representing the people of Dominica. Instead you sit on your duff, taking ages to get anything done. I know of what I speak.