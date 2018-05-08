Despite difficulties with Hurricane Maria, Dominica has hosted the International Ozone Zone Photo Competition.

With the patronage of most prestigious world photo organizations such as Royal Photographic Society, Photography Society of America, FIAP, and others – it is one of the top photography competitions in the world, putting Dominica on the map of an international community of photographers.

Entries are received from photographers around the world.

Organized by acclaimed Polish-Canadian photographer living in Dominica, Derek Galon, the 5th edition of the competition recently finished judging all entered works and already uploaded catalogue of winning images to

http://www.internationalphotocompetition.com/international-photo-salon/winners/

While the catalog of winning images contains many fantastic photos and can give inspiration and enjoyment to all photography and art enthusiasts, winning the competition helps photographers receive professional distinctions which are recognized in photography community around the globe.