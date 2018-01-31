The Dominica Houston Association (DHA) has donated a 20-foot container of medical supplies and tarps valued at over $100,000 to Dominica.

The container arrived on the island on January 25, 2018, and was presented to the Princess Margaret Hospital on January 30, during an appreciation function for volunteers.

Since its inception 21 years ago, the DHA, a nonprofit organization, has made donations to aid victims of various natural disasters such as landslides, hurricanes and wildfires.

2017 had been a very active year for natural disasters as the world and its citizens experienced flooding in South Asia, landslides and drought in Africa, the threat of tsunami on Central America, earthquakes and Hurricanes in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean nations are on the forefront of being threatened and affected by hurricanes and Dominica joined one of the many islands affected by the natural disasters in 2017, including Category 5 Hurricane Maria.

In the aftermath of Maria, many organizations including the DHA mobilized together to organize fundraising activities, collaborated and actively solicited help from various donors to assist with the basic needs of the people of Dominica.

In keeping with DHA`s track record, we have been able to purchase and shipped a 20 ft. container with an estimated value of US $100,000 of Medical Supplies, Tarps and equipment to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Dominica; making this the final assistance to mark the calendar year 2017.

The container shipped on December 19th, 2017, arrived in Dominica on January 25, 2018; and was presented to the Princess Margaret Hospital on January 30, 2018 by President of DHA Frederick Dubique and Secretary (Nurse) Ellie Laronde.

The shipment includes syringes, catheters, nebulizers, bandages, gauze, wheelchairs, beds, defibrillators, stress test machines, exam tables, Tarpaulins and much more…

DHA will continue to make a positive impact on humanity by giving back wherever we can. We have made exceptional strides over the past 21 years and will continue to grow as a vibrant organization, unifying the Houston Caribbean Community through relations that promote our core values while celebrating our cultural Heritage.

Our dedicated members of the board and general body are fully aware that there’s lots more to be done and are committed to being there as a pillar of change.