Dominica International Maritime Registry mum on alleged UN sanction-bustingDominica News Online - Friday, January 26th, 2018 at 9:42 AM
The Dominica International Maritime Registry has refused to comment on allegations that a Dominica-flagged ship was involved in busting UN sanctions against North Korea.
The company which is located in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, registers ships to fly the Dominican flag.
Earlier this week, the Japanese government made a report to the UN that the ‘Yuk Tung,’ which flies the Dominican flag, is suspected to have breached UN Security Council sanctions.
It was spotted by a Japanese patrol plane in the South China Sea tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.
Since the news broke of the incident, Dominica News Online made several attempts to get a comment from officials at the Dominica International Ship Registry. On Thursday DNO was told that Deputy Maritime Administrator, Eric R. Dawicki was the best person to give a comment on the matter.
DNO was told that Dawicki was not in office at the time of the call and would call back, but he never did.
On Friday morning, DNO was told by a phone operator that the company had no comment on the matter.
This is not the first time that ships flying the Dominican flag have made international news.
In 2013, the Dominica-flagged ship, Danny Rose, was detained in the Australian state of Queensland after it was believed to be responsible for an oil spill in the Port of Brisbane.
According to media reports at that time, about five to ten tonnes of oil was believed to have been spilt in the port.
Back in 2013, Darwicki told DNO that Dominica was not responsible for the spill.
“The way the international rules are established is that the sovereignty of a nation is never affected by the wrongdoings of a vessel owner,” he said. “By international treaty and convention, never is the sovereign state that flags the vessel held liable or responsible, ever, ever ever. I cannot stress that enough.”
Last year the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) accused the Dominica Maritime Registry of violating the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR) in 2015.
However, according to OFAC since the company was a small one, the underlying conduct at issue was limited.
As the latest incident involving the Tuk Yuk unfolded, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, blamed the former United Workers Party (UWP) administration, which he said signed an exclusive, monopolistic agreement in 1999 with the Dominica Maritime Registry to register ships and fly the Dominican flag.
A response by Political Leader of the United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, will be published later.
14 Comments
So if a terrorist register a tanker under the Dominica flag and attacked the USA , is the GOVT of Dominica going to blame UWP while this happen under their mandate and they had been in power for 17years.
SMH!!!!….There must be a serious reason why this GOVT is not been pro-active about this issue and resort to the blame game.
Question: What may that reason be???
DOMINICANS, the Government of Dominica is NOT telling us the millions in revenues they have collected from this registering of ships in the last 20 years.
DOMINICANS, the Government of Dominica is NOT telling us the contract was amended two years later, since 1999.
DOMINICANS, the Government of Dominica is NOT telling us of the number of other contracts have been signed after 1999.
But tony is saying that uwp is to blame!!!!!
DNO and its owner has its own agenda.
ADMIN: What agenda would that be?
Come on Admin, Y’all clearly on UWP side and has a slight biasness towards them, It’s as clear as day.
ADMIN: That is your opinion and your choice to hold it. Just as we are free to choose to publish all points of view, including yours.
i did not know uwp went to greece with skerrit and lennox lawrence to register decommissioned tankers. angelo was speaking about those things long time ago but allu choose to comment only when allu god in de center of it all
The blame game is played when it suits Roosevelt Skeritt and Tony Astaphan. Yes, the contract was signed in 1999, what they are not telling us is that, the Minister of Finance at the time was Julius Timothy. They subsequently accepted him as a Minister of Government. They are not telling us, the millions of dollars the Government, over the years, has received in revenues as a result of the said contract. They are not telling us, the contract was amended two years later. They are not telling us , since 1999, a number of other contracts have been signed, but conveniently, they are telling us, where the blame should be placed. Dice was right, all them fellers are lootahs.
No one should ever trust anything that emanates from the mouth of the Senior Counsel of the PM. A reputable person or source should ventilate the issues surrounding the registry of the vessel and its violation of UN sanctions. Mr. Astaphan has an adversarial relationship with the truth. His soulless serial distortions have become legendary. Something needs to change before another embarrassing international incident occurs.
“The company which is located in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, registers ships to fly the Dominican flag” why is this company located in Massachusetts? IF you are a Dominican and want to register your ship with a Dominican flag, why must i go to The USA to this company to seek my registration? Is this the case with the other islands? are we the only country that has allowed this company EXCLUSIVE rights to register our boats with our flag.
your brain blokay
Interestingly our government is totally mum on this and other matters of national interests but Tony keeps braying. I am not at all surprised that The Dominica International Maritime Registry is also mum. After all when right thinking people read the violation they don’t see Eric Dawicki or where they are registered; what they see is an island in the Eastern Caribbean by the name of DOMINICA, the same island the world fell sorry for after Erika and Maria, that is in the news again. not because of hurricane Melisa or any female storm that ends with a, but this time because their boat was used to help violate UN sanction against North Korea. We know the boat is not owned by Dominica but my point is as soon as someone reads it whether on DNO, CNN, New York Post, Caribbean News online, BBC, the observer etc. they forget about everything and concentrate on the island of Dominica whose crookid PM was at the UN crying for help, days after Maria for help. That big hypocrite and his fake tears
Any ship must be registered by a state, a company in Massachuchets is not entitled to do this and therefore can only act as an agent for the state. Such ships must have, and display a home port, which is Portsmouth in Dominica and not Fair Haven, Mass. USA
DNO thanks for reporting correctly, when you mention
quote “allegations that a Dominica-flagged ship was involved in busting UN sanctions again North Korea” especially noting the phase “Dominica-flagged ship” and not ship registered to Dominica, as was previously mentioned. Thanks also for reiterating the statement made by Darwicki. I hope such statement will put this matter to rest.
REALLYYYYYY…… are you serious????? Darwicki only spoke to the oil spill some years ago…..he did not speak to recent allegations.
Stop being stupid….get your head out of your hole
Gary, a ship can not fly a flag of a country if is not also registered to that country. You are not seriously suggesting that a ship flying our flag could be registered in another country are you? That would not make any sense at all. Imagine such a ship with our flag but having a home port painted on its rear that is not located in our country. I cannot believe such hogwash coming from you who is supposed to be an intelligent person. I can only think that desperation makes you do that.