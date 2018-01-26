The Dominica International Maritime Registry has refused to comment on allegations that a Dominica-flagged ship was involved in busting UN sanctions against North Korea.

The company which is located in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, registers ships to fly the Dominican flag.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government made a report to the UN that the ‘Yuk Tung,’ which flies the Dominican flag, is suspected to have breached UN Security Council sanctions.

It was spotted by a Japanese patrol plane in the South China Sea tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.

Since the news broke of the incident, Dominica News Online made several attempts to get a comment from officials at the Dominica International Ship Registry. On Thursday DNO was told that Deputy Maritime Administrator, Eric R. Dawicki was the best person to give a comment on the matter.

DNO was told that Dawicki was not in office at the time of the call and would call back, but he never did.

On Friday morning, DNO was told by a phone operator that the company had no comment on the matter.

This is not the first time that ships flying the Dominican flag have made international news.

In 2013, the Dominica-flagged ship, Danny Rose, was detained in the Australian state of Queensland after it was believed to be responsible for an oil spill in the Port of Brisbane.

According to media reports at that time, about five to ten tonnes of oil was believed to have been spilt in the port.

Back in 2013, Darwicki told DNO that Dominica was not responsible for the spill.

“The way the international rules are established is that the sovereignty of a nation is never affected by the wrongdoings of a vessel owner,” he said. “By international treaty and convention, never is the sovereign state that flags the vessel held liable or responsible, ever, ever ever. I cannot stress that enough.”

Last year the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) accused the Dominica Maritime Registry of violating the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR) in 2015.

However, according to OFAC since the company was a small one, the underlying conduct at issue was limited.

As the latest incident involving the Tuk Yuk unfolded, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, blamed the former United Workers Party (UWP) administration, which he said signed an exclusive, monopolistic agreement in 1999 with the Dominica Maritime Registry to register ships and fly the Dominican flag.

A response by Political Leader of the United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, will be published later.