Dominica joins the world in celebrating WCRDPress release - Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 9:59 AM
Roseau, Dominica (March 14, 2017): March 15th is World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) and Dominica, through the Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment, in partnership with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), will stand in solidarity with the rest of world.
WCRD is being observed under the theme, “Building a Digital World Consumers can Trust” and a number of activities will mark the day, including a discussion on Child Online Protection on DBS, with a simulcast on Kairi FM, from 9:00 a.m. and a panel discussion on Cyber Security on GIS – Channel 7 – from 7:00 p.m. Listeners and viewers are encouraged to interact with the panellists by calling DBS or sending their comments and questions via text or what’s app to 275-1503 or 613-0220, on Facebook at NTRC Dominica or Twitter at NTRC_Dominica (NTRC_Dominica).
Director of Trade, Matthan Walter, who will moderate the discussion on DBS, is very keen on the activities surrounding WCRD. He stated that, “This day comes as a forerunner to the culmination of a project at the end of March being conducted by the Ministry of Trade. The conclusion of this project will mean an ushering in of a new era of consumer protection in Dominica, with legislation that ensures that consumer rights are fully protected. We at the Ministry are very excited to be a part of these activities to recognize WCRD and welcome the collaboration with the NTRC.”
Craig Nesty, Executive Director of the NTRC and Moderator of the GIS panel, said, “The NTRC is pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Trade to observe this day through a series of discussions which will arm consumers with greater knowledge on the topics. This year’s theme is very apt in light of the prevailing climate as it relates to issues of privacy, online security, child online protection, credit card fraud, identity theft, new data practices and a host of other concerns. Education and empowerment of the consumer are key to addressing these matters and we are happy to be part of the process.”
WCRD marks the date in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy first outlined the definition of Consumer Rights. It presents an opportunity to promote the basic rights of all consumers, for demanding that those rights are respected and protected, and for protesting the market abuses and social injustices which undermine them. WCRD was first observed on March 15th, 1983 and has since become an important occasion for mobilising citizen action.
3 Comments
The NTRC could make a start by ensuring that cell phone users understand their right to say no to unsolicited promotional text messages. Last year I had to resort to media attention in order to escape the attention of that call girl called Flo. (http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/?s=a+call+girl+named+flo)
Generally consumers are reluctant to complain. By bringing shortcomings to the attention of management you are perceived as a trouble maker and given short-shrift.
Very often the larger the company, the less is your chance of satisfaction. For three months I have been seeking compensation from FedEx in the USA for not even attempting to deliver a package to my Miami forwarding address. They can offer paltry compensation for an item that is lost or damaged, but not for failing in their basic task of delivery.
The UK Times columnist Jill Tweedie was a staunch campaigner for consumer rights. It was said that she never bought anything that she didn’t take back!
World consumer rights day huh?? Dominica and Dominicans should be ashamed and withdraw from celebrating this as our consumer rights has been taken away from us by skeritt and his gang of wolves.. It should be replaced by world porverty day. we have no consuming power through lack of jobs. Nothing about Dominica is digital; not even those advertising boards which should actually be big screen TVs. We are insignificant in this and therefore should not take part. El supremo, prince of love and price of peace, prince of macaque, his sexy holy toly majesty, mr skeritt has endured that in 2017 we still proud to live in a stone age environment.
Not everything should be about politics in this land; consumer education is a basic requirement to arm them to make informed decisions. How does insulting the Prime Minister become a part of or should be related to this endeavor? I feel sorry for you all.