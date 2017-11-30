Chocolate samples using cocoa from Dominica were among the 18 winners from around the world at the International Cocoa Awards 2017 which was held recently.

Earlier this month, the 18 winners were celebrated at the Salon de Chocolat in Paris, France.

The winner from Dominica is Steward Paris, from Stonefield in Concorde, who is associated with the North East Cocoa Growers Cooperative.

The winners were initially selected from 166 cocoa samples submitted by 40 countries under the Cocoa Excellence Program.

Fifty of the 166 samples were then shortlisted.

Another sample from Dominica, submitted by Regina Mason, of the Kalinago Territory was among the 50 that were shortlisted.

According to confectionerynews.com, the 50 “were processed into tempered and moulded chocolate – all with the same recipe 66 percent cocoa – and were evaluated by a wider panel of 41 chocolate professionals.”

Then the 18 winners were chosen.

One of the organizers of the International Chocolate Awards, Brigitte Laliberte, told confectionerynews.com that the winners may prove interesting for buyers, traders, processors and chocolate makers.

See winners from around the world below.