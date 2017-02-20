CARICOM Chairman, David Granger, has said the matters of the issuance of Dominican diplomatic passports, the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and the calls for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit by the opposition are internal and were not dealt with by CARICOM Heads when they met in Guyana.

Last week regional leaders met in Georgetown for the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. At the same time, Opposition Leader Lennox Linton led a team to Guyana to highlight what he said was the “situation in Dominica” and for which he has blamed Skerrit and his administration.

“We are here because we believe the time has come for the CARICOM heads of governments to intervene and do what is right on behalf of the citizens of CARICOM in so far as the conduct of the Dominica government is concerned,” he said at a press conference while in Guyana.

He called on regional leaders “to act urgently in the best interest of the people of CARICOM to resolve what we consider to be very disturbing developments in Dominica”.

He also said the CBI was a threat to Dominica and CARICOM, stating that “since 2004 Mr. Skerrit has presided over a corrupt Citizenship by Investment Program…”.

But Granger said the matters were not discussed, adding they were internal and the meeting was not the proper forum for them.

“CARICOM was attended by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said at a press conference after the meeting was over. “We received a brief from the Prime Minister and we regard it as an internal matter.”

He also said the meeting was not the place to discuss widespread riots which took place in Roseau on February 7 following a public meeting organized by opposition parties.

“I do not think this forum is an appropriate place to discuss what took place but it is quite possible that the Leader of the Opposition may not have been explaining or describing precisely what occurred on the streets of Roseau two weeks ago,” he noted.

He stated that it was “unwise” to venture into an “internal matter affecting the security of a member state.”

“We receive a report from the Prime Minister and it is quite likely that what the Leader of the Opposition would have said would have been at variance with information we received and what actually occurred,” Granger, who is also the President of Guyana, said.

He added, “So this was not a matter that was discussed or decided by the conference.”