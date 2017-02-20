Dominica matters are internal CARICOM chairman saysDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 10:37 AM
CARICOM Chairman, David Granger, has said the matters of the issuance of Dominican diplomatic passports, the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and the calls for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit by the opposition are internal and were not dealt with by CARICOM Heads when they met in Guyana.
Last week regional leaders met in Georgetown for the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. At the same time, Opposition Leader Lennox Linton led a team to Guyana to highlight what he said was the “situation in Dominica” and for which he has blamed Skerrit and his administration.
“We are here because we believe the time has come for the CARICOM heads of governments to intervene and do what is right on behalf of the citizens of CARICOM in so far as the conduct of the Dominica government is concerned,” he said at a press conference while in Guyana.
He called on regional leaders “to act urgently in the best interest of the people of CARICOM to resolve what we consider to be very disturbing developments in Dominica”.
He also said the CBI was a threat to Dominica and CARICOM, stating that “since 2004 Mr. Skerrit has presided over a corrupt Citizenship by Investment Program…”.
But Granger said the matters were not discussed, adding they were internal and the meeting was not the proper forum for them.
“CARICOM was attended by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said at a press conference after the meeting was over. “We received a brief from the Prime Minister and we regard it as an internal matter.”
He also said the meeting was not the place to discuss widespread riots which took place in Roseau on February 7 following a public meeting organized by opposition parties.
“I do not think this forum is an appropriate place to discuss what took place but it is quite possible that the Leader of the Opposition may not have been explaining or describing precisely what occurred on the streets of Roseau two weeks ago,” he noted.
He stated that it was “unwise” to venture into an “internal matter affecting the security of a member state.”
“We receive a report from the Prime Minister and it is quite likely that what the Leader of the Opposition would have said would have been at variance with information we received and what actually occurred,” Granger, who is also the President of Guyana, said.
He added, “So this was not a matter that was discussed or decided by the conference.”
20 Comments
Its ironic, that a few short days ago, after the incident this babbled how concern he was about the violence in Dominica; and now the time came when he had the opportunity to get another point of view on the matter he chicken out condoning the evil in country; termed it as internal problem!
Granger is the same who said there is no variances in the argument. That is a stupid, and very bias comment. And that is what happens when people lack comprehension of the English language. A variance, or a variable in any debate, argument or subject matter is anything which can make a difference!
Lennox has a different point of view as to why there should not be any sale of Dominica Diplomatic Passports, Skerrit has his views, that is the variable. Granger’s bias position is simply condoning the dictatorship in Dominica. So, he lied when he tooted there are no variance in the matter, if there are no variance there would be no reason for Lennox position.
Ah poor UWP so innocent!! No matter over the years, they have been doing their best to over throw the government until they brought the RIOT to the city of Roseau demanding the resignation of a democratically elected government with a failed coup.
Let us face it; UWP has been trying for years for a confrontation with the police. We know you are trying to look as the injured party but that will only work with your followers.
Over the years how many matches and protests you have had whilst the Government keep working for the people? Uprising in Salisbury, Littering around the airport with bananas; protesting elections results; formed your people’s parliament and so much more.
The UWP is against the people of Dominica and are using the PM, Government, CBI etc. I agree it is ‘We’ People of Dominica they are up against because we will not vote them in power, so they embarrass Dominica.
UWP want to force themselves on the people. CARICOM is right it is internal.
Very well. So let’s hope it does not become a CARICOM matter when things start to spiral out of control.
The objective of the mission was achieved.
I didn’t expected Granger or others of the CARICOM leaders to come out and speak about what is going on in Dominica they are so dishonest themselves and wouldn’t even explain what the CBI program is about to their own people, the heat have to be on all the leaders not only the Dominican leader, so Granger saying that the matter is an internal matter is hog wash is better he had delt with the issue at hand, So I support the Opposition action force them to look at and to discuss it openly because each Island is a CARICOM member, plus their passport allows citizens to use between Island to Island , and the CBI Program mess are theirs to deal with also . Ranger and other leaders knows that’s not the passport in dispute. It’s all about Citizenship and diplomatic passports issued.
Leadership in CARICOM is lacking tremendously .
Even though the position of caricom was eloquently stated by Mr. Granger, the issue was exposed.w
It was exposed prior to CARICOM prior to the visit to Guyana. Things like these does not just go under the carpet. Lennox needs to wake up and realize that he is the laughing stock to CARICOM and the entire world. Sad!
They are all taking back-handers from Skerrit – remember how GON’s case was ‘disappeared’? Now you know how deep the rabbit hole goes.
These people are corrupt to the core.
So for us, back to protests and now is the time for ALL OF US to REFUSE to cooperate with anything to do with the Skerrit regime. Only way to get them out. That is all we have left.
Which all of us?
Hope it will never be a matter of CARICOM. In any matter both sides of the story must be heard.
What is the role of CARICOM then ?
President granger has positioned himself for a nasty tongue-lashing. Mr. Linton believes that the matter is one that Caricom should deal with. Obviously, Caricom through its chairman is not of that view and President Granger has gone public with such a position. This is in stark contrast to what Mr. Linton verily believes. Therefore if, what is already on the record regarding going public with a differing view to Mr. Linton, then President Granger better be warned. For what it will be forth to Mr. Linton, he will come swinging at some later stages in the game. That and hard cash you can take to the bank.
Sir you are definitely correct, quote:” It is quite possible that the Leader of the Opposition may not have been explaining or describing precisely what occurred on the streets of Roseau two weeks ago.”
What took place in Roseau on February 7th 2017 and CBI program are TWO separate issues and must be dealt with at a different forum.
david danger
I told DNO reading public that Dominica’s situation was not on the agenda. Here it is plain and simple. I would like to know which heads of states Linton and his buddies get into contact with. As far as it looks this was a wssted trip; pure embarrassment.
This Report finally buried uwp for good. Mr. LIN has exposed his party to the lowest. This report will hunt you down for the rest of your life. Mr. LIn you are now under observation from Caricom.You asked pm to leave and now Caricom turn the table on you
The Chairman Of Caricom and the Prime Minister of Grenada basically call Mr. Linton a liar.. That’s just sad. The suspense must be killing Mr. Linton right now. Whole weekend he was begging to be arrested so that he could be seen as some freedom fighter and to distract from their disastrous Guyana trip and the Police still haven’t played ball. That’s got to hurt!
This is the extent to which Caricom is a doggone WASTE OF TIME. But I know that Skerrits rogue regime has been exposed,and some of the leaders are making their own judgement..I commend the team which went to Guyana, and would like them to continue putting pressure on the rogue regime in a relentless manner..The political harrassment and persecution cannot and should not dampen your spirits.
%, Cross breed a donkey and a horse you get a mule. Meditate on that!
He also said the meeting was not the place to discuss widespread riots which took place in Roseau on February 7 following a public meeting organized by opposition parties. – Why was he allowed to retain the impression that there were widespread riots in Dominica that night? The PM also has an obligation to paint the true and proper picture to all at home and abroad. it was a handful of young thugs carrying out their own brand of justice. Those young men were quickly rounded up and detained. Also this wasnt no riot. unrest and disturbances is more like it. I refuse to believe that the other heads of CARICOM were allowed to believe that Dominica was in utter turmoil that evening and riots were widespread. This in itself is highly irresponsible
So that means PM word is gospel and therefore any other utterance is untrue!
NO WONDER CARICOM NOT DOING ONE THING TO REALLY MAKE THE REGION A POWER HOUSE TO BE RECKON WITH.