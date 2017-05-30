Four (4) teams of mobile entrepreneurs from Dominica are part of the 25 finalist selected to participate in the PitchIT Caribbean Challenge 3.0 scheduled for June 13 – 17, 2017 in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The finalists were selected from over 200 entries from across CARICOM, seeking partnerships, funding and even buyers for their enterprises, all competitors will pitch to a panel of judges and an audience of regional and global investors. The top 25 Startup for the PitchIT Caribbean Challenge 3.0 include 4 teams from Dominica, 3 teams from Barbados, 7 teams from Trinidad & Tobago, 7 teams from Jamaica, and one each from Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

The main objective of the PitchIT Caribbean Challenge is to identify the top 5 growth oriented mobile start ups in the Caribbean and to provide acceleration activity support for them. The 25 regional finalists will participate in a three-day boot camp that will prepare them to pitch in front of judges and investors and participate in an intense one-day pitch competition, for the chance to win a prize package valued at $15,000 USD, which includes $5,000 USD in seed funding, placement in a PitchIT Caribbean mHub business accelerator, all expense-paid trip to an international conferences or competitions as well as intense product development and investor readiness training.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (NTRC), the Dominica mobile hub for PitchIT Caribbean, has been working with eleven (11) mobile development startups from Dominica, Grenada and Guyana to provide an intense training course designed to get the entrepreneurs mobile application from idea to reality. Participation in this pre-accelerator program was completely free and provided the mobile entrepreneurs with the opportunity to gain startup funding.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has partnered with the Caribbean Mobile Innovation Project (CMIP) through UWI Consulting in 2016 to host a PitchIT Caribbean mobile hub (mHub) in Dominica. Technology entrepreneurs in Dominica have been able to enter PitchIT Caribbean via the Dominica mHub housed at the NTRC. The entrepreneurs welcomed into the program have been provided with access to a plethora of opportunities including technical, business and project management training, business incubation services, investment readiness boot-camps, mentoring and financial support. Throughout the process, emphasis is placed on real-world business-building, identifying key elements such as target markets and customers. This is the third cycle of the of the mobile startup pre accelerator training in Dominica hosted by the NTRC.

Cycle 1 allowed for the NTRC to take one mobile startup company, LinkUp_ , founded by Daniel Pond and Irus Toussaint to Montego bay Jamaica to participate in the PitchIT Caribbean Startup Challenge. Cycle 2 culminated with the NTRC taking one mobile startup company, BuzzShop (founded by Curwin Breedy and Sade Samuel) to Trinidad and Tobago in December 2016 to participate in the PitchIT Challenge 2.0.

Cycle 3 will culminate with largest contingent of mobile application entrepreneurs from Dominica participating in the PitchIT Carribean Challenge. The following teams from Dominica will participate in the PitchIT Challenge 3.0 in St. Kitts and Nevis:

Lynck – Team Lead: Kharlen Jervier

Oruh – Team Lead: Sade Samuel

Tect – Team Lead: Curwin Breedy

CariFind – Team Lead: Austin Lazarus