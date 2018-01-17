Roseau, Dominica, January 17, 2018: The Project Coordination Unit (PCU) of the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR)/Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) under the Ministry of Health and Environment, held the inaugural mission for the commencement of the national soils survey and mapping sub-project.

The Soils Survey Technical Working Group guided by the Consultant Dr. Stephen Dadio and comprised of representatives from the PCU,

Division of Agriculture, DOWASCO, Physical Planning Division, Office of Disaster Management, Lands and Surveys Division, and the Ministry of Public Works and Ports, ably supported the successful outcome of the mission.

The mission was held from 8th – 12th January 2018 and entailed data review of existing soils data for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The main objectives of the mission were to undertake a comprehensive needs assessment to include recommendations to improve institutional capacity as well as an in-depth data review of existing literature and data on soils characteristics.

As part of the activities, the team visited various sites islandwide observing soil types and collecting representative soil samples for rapid testing.

The eventual outcome under this sub-project will be the identification of soil types, characteristics and properties to inform decisions in relation to agriculture (suitability of soil types to various crops); construction (civil and structural engineering purposes); land use planning and water and natural resources management.

These key inputs are necessary for assessing watershed behaviour, soil erosion, land use suitability and risk analysis, particularly with respect to landslip potential which ultimately provide data to guide long and short-term development and investment decisions.

Additionally, due to Dominica’s unique climate conditions and given the challenges faced with regards to its very steep and finely dissected topography which accounts for a significant percentage of the country’s productive base, the development of detailed scaled soil maps is even more critical to guide agricultural, forestry and infrastructural developments.

This activity is expected to be completed in January 2020.

The PCU would like to thank the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the World Bank, the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) and representatives from the various line ministries as we work together to reduce vulnerability by building resilience!