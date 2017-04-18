Dominica netball team manager speaks out after armed robbery in St. LuciaSt. Lucia Times - Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 9:49 AM
The Manager of the Dominica under 16 national netball team, Fiona Vidal, believes that enough was not done by law enforcement officers following her holdup by an armed man in Castries on Friday evening.
“I find enough wasn’t done – I mean they should have patrolled the place for example. The only thing they did when that happened was a drive around – just driving around, not even walk around to see if they threw the bag in a gutter,” Vidal said.
She explained that she and members of the Dominica netball contingent arrived here on Friday afternoon at around 5:25 pm.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
I keep reading,(especially on the St. Lucian site) why does someone walk around with all that money? I’m I missing something? Are we suggesting that the ONLY reason that this woman was robbed is because of the amount of money she was walking around with, and not the fact that a criminal saw an opportunity to get some quick cash whether it was $10 dollars or $1 million, from someone he knew wasn’t a local. Unfortunately, they did loose some valuables but, nothing is more valuable than life. I am glad that they are safe . For those saying haven’t she heard about credit cards? Well, we all know that criminals have no use for credit cards and would never steal those. And yes I do realize you can put a stop to your credit card being used where as you can’t with cash but the point is, the issue is not walking around with large sum of money, but that a dangerous criminal committed a crime.
While i understand that she should have been more prudent, i am very displeased with the situation. Yesterday was hers but tomorrow will be someone else’s. If we start making making a change now! One by one, we can eradicate crime and sin! We have the promise from the bible to renew society, yet we remain ignorant and careless with our lives.
2 Chronicles 7:14
“14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”.
Our land and the planet is wounded spiritually let us take it back! start with you, your children, your family, your relatives, your friends, ……… spread the word of God!
May his name be praised!
I will not accuse anyone of doing anything thing wrong but I will also not buy any story unless there is a police report, that makes sense . I mean $10,000 cash is a lot of money to walk with and if that money came from the sports division or any arm of the government I am left to wonder why cash and not a government check or travellers check? Is only people dealing with drugs or involved in money laundering that give out so cash so source of money will not be known. In fact if I try to transfer that much money from my account in DOMINICA to my son’s account in any part of the world the bank will ask me to fill out a disclosure. So if I want to avoid it I will send cash. So I can’t understand this one and I would really like to know a little more about the players here.
They were set up by the customs agents. She had to declare the money upon entering the country…
Look it-Look It! No one is happy about you getting robbed, we all sympathised with you but, You cannot tell the police how to carry out their duties. If you feel that you needed police protection you should have asked for it. We are saying to take so much money along to AFC Restaurant is carelessness. Why all crimes are committed by Rastas,who are these people and what do they stand for
But this story still does not add up. I am not by any means suggesting that our girls were not robbed at gun point but what I cannot understand is the silence of our local police or, police report from St. Lucia. I mean Ms. Vidal is within her right to blame the St. Lucian police for not moving fast enough but what about our local police? Shouldn’t they be in a position where the could call the St. Lucia police to see what’s really happening with the investigation? I mean this is not drug dealers that went on their mission; these are our girls that went to represent us abroad man. I am beginning to wonder if during the Holy week where Judas was identified as the one carrying the bag of money, Ms. Vidal was sold out by locals here as the one holding the bag. We have gangs all over and in this age of technology we don’t know who from Dominica that’s connected to someone in SLU to be on the alert. ST. Lucia is very close to DA and it could be a Dominican in SLU
Lady you said “it’s not the first time you travel with large sums of money” You aren’t supposed to do that, sorry you had to learn this way.
In your defense, he came straight at your bag and I doubt you were the only person with a bag. So he must have seen you with a bunch of girls at KFC and seen you paid and realize you holding the money. So maybe Kfc have video they can help the police with. But, trust me, somebody take 14,000 on you, two hours later that man was in the St Vincent channel.
Unfortunate and happy that everyone is safe, however in this day and age why didn’t you have all that money on a debit card at the very least for even basic accountability purposes? This is a mess all around.
With all due respect;
– There are debit cards
– A room safe/ or hotel safe or front desk
Actually to be the most cynical I could, if I was knowingly going to walk around with 10k … i could just ask someone to rob me… (easy 5k for me)
Still a sorry state.