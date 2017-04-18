The Manager of the Dominica under 16 national netball team, Fiona Vidal, believes that enough was not done by law enforcement officers following her holdup by an armed man in Castries on Friday evening.

“I find enough wasn’t done – I mean they should have patrolled the place for example. The only thing they did when that happened was a drive around – just driving around, not even walk around to see if they threw the bag in a gutter,” Vidal said.

She explained that she and members of the Dominica netball contingent arrived here on Friday afternoon at around 5:25 pm.

