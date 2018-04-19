Dominica observes Earth Day on SundayPress release - Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at 9:39 AM
Dominica will join the rest of the world in observing Earth Day 2018 on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Earth Day is intended to inspire awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment.
This year, the day will be celebrated under the theme ‘End Plastic Pollution’. From poisoning and injuring marine life to disrupting human hormones, from littering our beaches and landscapes to clogging our waste streams and landfills, the exponential growth of plastics is now threatening the survival of our planet.
In observance of Earth Day 2018, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) encourages everyone to develop a Personal Plastic Reduction Plan by reducing, refusing, reusing, recycling and removing plastic in our environment:
– Reduce your consumption of plastics. It is important to only consume what you need, especially when it comes to plastics.
– Refuse plastic.
– Reuse. Select products that are designed for multiple uses.
– Properly recycle the plastic you use.
– Remove plastic that is already in the environment.
We have to treat our natural environment much better if we are to live a long., healthy and rewarding life. The ubiquitous littering must cease, random destruction of trees and plants must be discontinued, pollution of our rivers, waterways, beaches, oceans and seas has to be halted. I will submit without any fear of contradiction that Dominica is one of the most naturally beautiful places in the world. The people though need to get their act together. Let’s all, at least, try to make an effort not to do anything that will be detrimental to the air we breathe, the water we consume, the soil we till, and the sea and rivers we fish.
Dominica observing Earth day? What earth? Gason the many evils of Skerrit’ has brought the earth in Dominica under serious curse, as evidenced by black segartoker that completely whipped out our banana industry, to the point that if Dominicans would see a grain of banana they would not even recognize it. What earth Dominica observing? Can you all not see the earth in Dominica as well as everything in Dominica is under a curse under Skerrit? How is that all you so blind? Let St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada, Antigua, Guadalupe, Martinique, St Kitts and others celebrate and observe Earth day because their earth is yielding. Such is not the case in Dominica and will remain that way as long as Skerrit’remains in power. Tell them I say so. Do some homework and you will realize everything the man does from the time he became pm, falling. Briges falling, new houses he built falling, road he built falling, stadium he built falling, agriculture he met booming has died. Every thing fails!