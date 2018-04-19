Dominica will join the rest of the world in observing Earth Day 2018 on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Earth Day is intended to inspire awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment.

This year, the day will be celebrated under the theme ‘End Plastic Pollution’. From poisoning and injuring marine life to disrupting human hormones, from littering our beaches and landscapes to clogging our waste streams and landfills, the exponential growth of plastics is now threatening the survival of our planet.

In observance of Earth Day 2018, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) encourages everyone to develop a Personal Plastic Reduction Plan by reducing, refusing, reusing, recycling and removing plastic in our environment:

– Reduce your consumption of plastics. It is important to only consume what you need, especially when it comes to plastics.

– Refuse plastic.

– Reuse. Select products that are designed for multiple uses.

– Properly recycle the plastic you use.

– Remove plastic that is already in the environment.

Follow DDA’s social media channels for tips on how to reduce your plastic pollution footprint.