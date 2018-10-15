As part of the upcoming Independence Day celebration, today is being observed as Flag Day or Jounen Dwapo across the island.

Flag Day was instituted by the Cultural Division as part of Independence Celebrations as a way for the population to display and give recognition to the flag.

An island-wide motorcade is being held this year as part of the observation.

The flag is one of Dominica’s symbols of nationhood and national identity.

The flag we know today is the product of the recent design of November 3, 1988.

Dominica’s flag was originally designed by artist and playwright Alwin Bully in early 1978 in preparation for the gaining of independence from Britain later that year, however, cabinet made certain small alterations to the original design.

Dominica’s flag was legally established by Act No. 18 of 1978 of The National Emblems of Dominica Act which was signed by the then Governor, Sir Louis Cools-Lartigue on October 31, 1978.

It was Gazetted on November 1, 1978 and became effective on November 3, that same year.

Dominica’s flag has a green background representing the forested island. A cross, made up of three bands representing “the Trinity of God” is white, black and yellow in colour, and the cross itself “demonstrates belief in God”.

Dominicans at home and abroad are encouraged to display their flags throughout the day.