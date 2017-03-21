Dominica observes International Day of ForestDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 12:15 PM
The Commonwealth of Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Day of Forest, on March 21st, 2017.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Forest and Energy”; a timely reminder of the importance of the sustainable use of our Forest.
Dominica can boast not only about the fact that it has in excess of 60% vegetative cover, but also the country with perhaps the greatest percentage of
Protected Areas (21%) in our hemisphere and last but by no means least, a forest ecosystem, which has proven itself to be both relevant and resilient,
bearing in mind ravages caused by Hurricane David some 38 years ago and most recently Tropical Storm Erika. On both occasions, as with other like
natural disasters, the forests have re-emerged in a rather quick time.
The Forest of Dominica is being utilized for a variety of reasons including tourism development, watershed protection, wildlife conservation, charcoal and lumber production, non-timber products and mitigating against climate change among others.
Among activities planned is a press conference at the main office of the Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division and a pre-recorded television programme which will be aired on March 21, 2017.
The Division is also in the process of engaging in reforestation activities under the OECS/ Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) project in the following areas – Jimmit, Tareau, and Scottshead as part of Rehabilitation of the dry scrub woodland to combat invasive plant species.
The Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division, therefore, would like to encourage the planting of more trees and the proper management of private forest to help promote the aforementioned uses of the forest of Dominica.
We celebrate that day, everyday. With more than 60% of the island being covered in green, we continue to enjoy nature’s abundance.
All that is green is not forest…think about it.
We’ve done a very good job at preserving our forests. They are of our greatest treasures on this land.
Why then do we allow Foreigners to “Squat” in the forests, cut down the best trees for coals with no restrictions from “Forest Officers”.
We have a lot to be grateful for! Fresh, crisp air, verdant forests and mountain ranges, clean, clear waters.. Happy Forest Day!
Congratulations on observing this day. Make everyone aware of the value of the forests.
But one thing: I notice that you all are allowing some people to plant foreign flowers inside the Forest Reserve between Deux Branche bridge and Gleau Gommier at Bells. This should not be. Stop it at once.
These people (perhaps NEP) may be well meaning, but that section of forest should not be planted with foreign invasive species like Crotons and Dragon’s Tongue. It should be left untouched. Plant these in the villages or on private land if you wish. But not there. It should be kept pristine. Forestry Officers take action.
Cudos to the Forestry Division for continuing to ensure the protection of Dominica’s forest and natural resources