The Commonwealth of Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Day of Forest, on March 21st, 2017.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Forest and Energy”; a timely reminder of the importance of the sustainable use of our Forest.

Dominica can boast not only about the fact that it has in excess of 60% vegetative cover, but also the country with perhaps the greatest percentage of

Protected Areas (21%) in our hemisphere and last but by no means least, a forest ecosystem, which has proven itself to be both relevant and resilient,

bearing in mind ravages caused by Hurricane David some 38 years ago and most recently Tropical Storm Erika. On both occasions, as with other like

natural disasters, the forests have re-emerged in a rather quick time.

The Forest of Dominica is being utilized for a variety of reasons including tourism development, watershed protection, wildlife conservation, charcoal and lumber production, non-timber products and mitigating against climate change among others.

Among activities planned is a press conference at the main office of the Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division and a pre-recorded television programme which will be aired on March 21, 2017.

The Division is also in the process of engaging in reforestation activities under the OECS/ Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) project in the following areas – Jimmit, Tareau, and Scottshead as part of Rehabilitation of the dry scrub woodland to combat invasive plant species.

The Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division, therefore, would like to encourage the planting of more trees and the proper management of private forest to help promote the aforementioned uses of the forest of Dominica.