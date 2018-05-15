Dominica only Caribbean country to experience negative growth in 2018- IMFDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 10:58 AM
Hurricane-battered Dominica is the only Caribbean country to register negative growth in its economy in 2018, a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown.
However, the latest Regional Economic Outlook for the Western Hemisphere shows the news is not all that bad as the IMF is forecasting growth for the island in 2019.
According to the report, released late last week, Dominica is expected to register negative growth in 2018 of minus 16.3 percent but will nonetheless increase to 12.2 percent in 2019.
Grenada is expected to register the highest growth for the next two years, pegged at 3.6 percent; while Guyana’s growth is put at 3.5 percent this year, growing to 3.7 the following year.
According to the IMF St Kitts-Nevis will register economic growth of 3.5 percent this year, dropping to 3.2 percent the following year; Antigua and Barbuda, which will register 3.5 percent growth this year, will fall to three percent in 2019.
The Bahamas’ economic growth for 2018 will be 2.5 percent, dropping to 2.2 percent next year.
The IMF figures show that St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Haiti will all register economic growth of more than two percent in 2018, remaining almost stagnant the following year.
The report shows that Latin America and Caribbean region on a whole is expected to increase from 1.3 percent in 2017 to two percent in 2018, while in 2019, the IMF forecasts growth to continue to pick up to 2.8 percent.
Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica on September 18, 2017 when the Category 5 Hurricane made landfall.
The island was still recovering from Tropical Storm Erika which struck in August 2015.
The hurricane is reportedly Dominica’s worst natural disaster—with more than thirty deaths and damage estimated at US$1.3 billion (225 percent of GDP).
In a report published in January 2018, the IMF said that the revenue of the government of Dominica might take years to reach pre-Hurricane Maria levels.
10 Comments
so you mean even antigua and barbuda even tortola had positive growth. St marten also. Means they were doing that well, that despite hurricanes they had positive growth. but we contiue to paint a picture that all is well here. We are prosperous.
What can be expected when the full blown DLP Cabal cabinet is as follows:
Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit – Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Investments, Housing and Lands
Hon. Reginald Austrie – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries
Hon. Levi A. Peter – Attorney General
Hon. Dr. John Colin McIntyre – Minister for Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports
Hon. Joseph Isaac Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal
Hon. Dr. Kenneth Darroux – Minister for Health and Social Services
Hon. Senator Miriam Blanchard – Minister for Planning, and Economic Development
Hon. Senator Robert Tonge – Minister for Tourism and Culture
Hon. Catherine Lady Daniel – Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs
Part 2)
Hon. Justina Charles – Minister for Youth, Sports, and Constituency Empowerment
Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore – Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security
Hon. Senator Francine Baron – Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs
Hon. Ian Douglas – Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment
Hon. Petter Saint. Jean – Minister for Education and Human Resource Development
Hon. Roslyn Paul – Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development
Hon. Kelver Darroux – Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology
Hon. Cassius Darroux – Minister for Kalinago Affairs
Hon. Johnson Drigo – Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Lands
Hon. Ivor Stephenson – Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services
why so many minister to run the country? why arent we ding better if we have all these. maybe a case of too many cooks.
seriouly..all that monies skerrit got..love you skerrit but chk yorself..but we realky eh need a change off gouvelma ..only if is a new party..cause i kn alotviff dominican will suck salt…can a new party honest and younger ppl who havr love can form a new party pls
young people are never respected here.
Some body lying, man!
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/pm-skerrit-says-investors-flocking-to-dominica-after-maria/comment-page-1/#comment-2866915
Wait…………what madness is dis boy. I just finish reading about Skerrit’s utterances that investors are flocking to Dominica to invest, they have confidence in the government [of Skerrit] and Dominica and and how ‘people’ calling and want to know when next Dominica selling treasury bills……….and yada yada yada.
I refresh the DNO page only to be greeted by this article. Oh hello there. What really going on here boy. WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON IN DAT COUNTRY DERE!!!!!! Somebody telling lies – bold-faced lies and I want to know who it is.
Between the article of Skerrit saying investors are flocking to Dominica and this IMF report, anyone want to take a clever guess as to who is once again telling brazen lies?
Dominicans are their own worst enemy, they don’t want to face the reality, oh yes D/ca is gonna develop by selling passports. Wait still Melesse will give allu a giftbasket
We all know what those lazy laborites gonna say, Maria that do that…