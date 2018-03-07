Discover Dominica Authority and four private sector accommodations exhibited at the largest travel trade show in Martinique which took place from March 2 – 4, 2018.

The Salon du Voyages et des Vacances now in its 20th year, took place at the Palais des Congrès de Madiana in Schoelcher, Martinique. Representatives from Sunset Bay Club, Seaworld Guest House, Fort Young Hotel and Chez Ophelia promoted their specials and provided updated information on visiting Dominica.

Dominica’s participation at this trade show was to demonstrate that the island is recovering from the impact of Hurricane Maria and can welcome visitors.

Visitors to the Dominica booth were generally aware of the impact of the hurricane and looked forward to special offers from participating hoteliers. Several holiday packages were booked during the trade show.

The Sunset Bay Club received an award from the trade show organizers for their commitment to participating in the trade show for over ten years now. `

Discover Dominica Authority views participation in Salon du Voyages et des Vacances as an excellent avenue to increase awareness of the destination in the French territories of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Participation also allowed the Authority to take the pulse of potential travelers to Dominica given the current situation post hurricane Maria.