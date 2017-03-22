Director of Trade, Matthan J. Walter, has said that Dominica has placed a ban on the importation of corned beef from Brazil with immediate effect.

Walters informed Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday afternoon that a joint decision was made after discussions between the Customs and Excise Division, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Veterinary Unit, and the Environmental Health Unit.

“This is due to the fact that the information received was that 78 percent of our imports of corned beef comes from Brazil,” he said. “Although we have not imported corned beef from Brazil from since 2016, we believe that there may still be business places with corned beef from Brazil being sold and as a result of which, the Environmental Health Unit will carry out investigations in the business places that have been identified.”

He stated that there is a mandate to remove corned beef in circulation from the shelves as a matter of caution.

On Monday, the government of Jamaica imposed an immediate import ban on corned beef originating from Brazil. The products were pulled from all shelves in Jamaica and the government warned Jamaicans that they should not consume the product until further notice.

According to media reports, the move follows reports from Brazilian authorities that several major Brazilian meat processors have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”. According to the reports, it also alleged that companies have paid hefty bribes to auditors in exchange for fraudulent sanitary licenses.