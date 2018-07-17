Dominica Grammar School student, Tana Valmond has secured second place in the Senior Division of the 2018 Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Environmental Poster Competition.

The competition was held under the theme “Weathering the storm: Disaster preparation for my Destination”.

Tana will be awarded US$1,500 by the FCCA and the Dominica Grammar school will also be awarded US$1,500.

Emilio Sanford from Saint Mary’s Academy has also made it to the final round for the Junior Division on this year’s FCCA Poster Competition.

Emilio will receive a prize of US$200 for participating in the Poster Competition.

Last year, Dominica also secured a winning spot in the Competition when the Dominica Grammar School secured 3rd place in the 2017 FCCA Environmental Poster.

Held annually, the FCCA Environmental Poster Competition seeks to promote and stimulate environmental awareness among Caribbean students, while effectively educating our younger generation on the importance of environmental protection.

This year’s competition attracted entries from six schools namely Orion Academy, St. Mary’s Academy, Convent Preparatory School, Kelleb John Laurent Primary, and Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary and the Dominica Grammar School.

The annual FCCA Environmental Poster Competition is locally coordinated by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

The local selection of the posters for submission to FCCA was done by local artists Mr. Earl Etienne and President of the Waitukubuli Artist Association, Mr. Lowell Royer.

DDA appeals to the various primary & secondary schools on island to work with students for continued participation in future competitions aimed at increasing tourism awareness.