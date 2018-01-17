The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) under the Ministry of Health and Environment continues to implement projects aimed at improving data collection capacities and the development of hazard monitoring systems to reduce vulnerability to climate change impacts.

One such activity is the design and development of a robust hydro-meteorology network for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The hydrometeorology network is designed to achieve several objectives including the establishment of a data collection facility – hydrometeorology information system – to collect and provide real- time dissemination of information to include flash flood early warning, through a web portal that will be operated by the Dominica Meteorological Services.

To date, a number of preliminary and preparatory activities have been completed by the Hydro-Meteorological Technical Working Group comprised of representatives from Lands and Surveys Division, Forestry Division, Division of Agriculture, DOWASCO, Dominica Meteorological Services and the Ministry of Public Works and Ports.

The team’s work plan is coordinated by the Project Coordination Unit of the DVRP; and led by Consultant, Mr. Mark Heggli from the United States.

From 6th – 14th December 2017, the team undertook a re-assessment mission to the pre-determined sites prior to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

This mission was rigorous as the team visited forty-four (44) sites to confirm suitability in terms of access, reliability (transmission) and site vulnerability; and confirmed that the proposed network will see the erection of approximately forty-four (44) stations, comprising of water level stations, rainfall stations and automatic weather stations.

To further complement this investment, the DVRP hosted a Pre-Bid Meeting on 15th January 2018 with prospective bidders for the construction of a new building to house the Dominica Meteorological Services.

The confirmed site of the new building for the Dominica Meteorological Services is in Jimmit, adjacent the Office of Disaster Management.

Bid Opening for this sub-project is scheduled for 15th February 2018.

The Project Coordination Unit extends sincerest thanks for the continuous support from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the World Bank, the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR), the Ministry of Health and Environment and the general public for partnering with us in our efforts to build resilience to climate change impacts.