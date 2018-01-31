Dominica ranks 41 out of 113 countries on rules of law; drops one positionPress release - Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at 10:14 AM
The World Justice Project (WJP) today (January 31, 2018) released the 2017-2018 WJP Rule of Law Index® which measures rule of law adherence in 113 countries worldwide based on more than 110,000 household and 3,000 expert surveys.
Featuring primary data, the WJP Rule of Law Index measures countries’ rule of law performance across eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.
Dominica dropped one position for overall rule of law performance (from 40 in the 2016 WJP Rule of Law Index) to 41 out of 113 countries in the 2017-2018 edition.
Its score places it at 11 out of 30 countries in the Latin America and Caribbean region and 7 out of 36 among upper-middle income countries.
Below is the overall ranking for Dominica, according to the World Justice Project.
The top three overall performers in the 2017-2018 WJP Rule of Law Index were Denmark (1), Norway (2), and Finland (3); the bottom three were Afghanistan (111), Cambodia (112), and Venezuela (113).
Globally, a majority of countries worldwide saw their scores decline since the publication of the last WJP Rule of Law Index (in October 2016) in the areas of human rights, checks on government powers, and civil and criminal justice.
Regionally, Latin America and the Caribbean’s top performer in the Index is Uruguay at 22nd out of 113 countries, followed by Costa Rica and Chile. Suriname showed the biggest fall in rankings, moving down 10 places to 69th place out of 113 indexed countries worldwide. Three countries in the region experienced negative factor trends in Constraints on Government Powers, while three countries showed positive factor trends in Open Government. Finally, Venezuela once again had the lowest overall rule of law score among all 113 indexed countries.
The WJP Rule of Law Index® is the world’s leading source for original data on the rule of law.
The Index relies on more than 110,000 household and 3,000 expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced and perceived in practical, everyday situations by the general public worldwide.
Performance is measured using 44 indicators across eight primary rule of law factors, each of which is scored and ranked globally and against regional and income peers: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.
“Effective rule of law is the foundation for communities of equity, opportunity, and peace,” said William H. Neukom, WJP founder and CEO. “No country has achieved a perfect realization of the rule of law. The WJP Rule of Law Index is intended to be a first step in setting benchmarks, informing reforms, stimulating programs, and deepening appreciation and understanding for the foundational importance of the rule of law.”
The complete 2017-2018 report—including country profiles, data visualizations, methodology, and download options—is available on January 31 at: www.worldjusticeproject.org/rule-of-law-index
Send a team to Denmark to benchmark their methods, or better yet, get a team from Denmark to come to Dominica and show us how to do it.
Why, why, why must we fulfill the expectation of being inferior?
Denmark, one of the most civil and successful countries in the world, shows why self-discipline and adherence to the law are so important. Everyone benefits. everyone gets richer in all ways.
if the report was talking bad about dominica it would be the best one
If they actually come and spend a month down here, they flying back so fast and putting allu number 113 I always laugh cuz these surveys are never accurate or done correctly.
where did this survey materialized from? never heard of it before, and I don’t think that I’m the only one. and what good is this survey anyway? its not like they going to used it to target badly off countries and help to make the situation in those countries better…….its not like they rewarding countries at the top either, its just a survey to occupy some people’s time then.
This ranking thing is just pure nonsense just as Rabada of south Africa is ranked 2 best bowler in the world. How could Venezuela be ranked last in rule of law and Dominica 41? Just not possible because Dominica is LITTLE VENEZUELA, where no damn thing is done by law and no one respects the rule of law.
Unfortunately, I have to agree with you 100%. God only knows where they got their info from. They say they surveyed 110,000 household and 3,000 experts. So in Dominica that was probably the PM himself, his wife, the president, the speaker of the house, bold headed Astaphan and that justice Stevenson or whatever here name is and a couple of ministers. This result is absolutely laughable.
I agree these figures are total nonsense. All you don’t remember Skerrit saying: no law and no Constitution… What a farce!
Dominica is nowhere near as bad as Venezuela right now, literally no rules over there
So you suggest there are rules over here. Thinking about it you are right, one set of rules for the cabal and DLP supporters and another set of rules for all the others.
I guess if Dominica was ranked 112 you would be praising the survey. This is an independent survey devoid of political influence. I am happy that people you who see nothing good in Dominica are unhappy and blue vex about this report.
You obviously live on the moon.