Dominica receives building materials from Jamaica-based Tank-Weld GroupDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at 11:16 AM
The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has received for the benefit of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica a donation of 14,000 sheets of galvalume sheeting valued at US$200,000.00 (EC$540,000.00) from The Tank-Weld Group; a building materials supplier operating in Jamaica.
Dominica’s Foreign Minister Francine Baron has hailed the donation as very timely.
“Tank-Weld’s donation will enable the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) as well as military engineering units from Jamaica and other CARICOM States to continue their support to the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) for emergency and reconstruction programmes on the island following the devastation wrought to the island’s housing,” she said.
Dominica’s Housing Minister Reginald Austrie has expressed his appreciation for the donation indicating that it constitutes a significant contribution to the massive reconstruction challenge facing his Ministry.
“I have to applaud Chris Bicknell and Garnet Roper of the Tank-Weld Group and; its partner OSLO Bulk for their generous contribution towards our struggle on the front line of climate change. It represents a very strong commitment of the private sector,” he stated.
The donation also covers shipping and port handling costs.
2 Comments
Are you people real, an organisation donates, i’ll say it again donates EC540.000.00 to assist in the recovery efforts of Dominica and you STILL have them pay port handling costs, by any standards only one word springs to mind disrespect. Unbelievable, it was given freely so receive it freely simple.
Where do we sign up for some sheets ?