The Government of the People’s Republic of China has donated 19 military vehicles and accessories to the Government of Dominica at a sum of $4.3 million.

The vehicles were handed over to the Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Monday.

The vehicles, which included ambulances, a fire truck among others, will be distributed to the Office of Disaster Management, Dominica Police Force, Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services and the Dominica Prison Services.

Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China Lu Kun said the donation is a symbol of China’s support for Dominica as the country recovers from the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

“This aid is not only a reflection of the valuable China, Dominica friendship but also a symbol of China’s continuous support to the recovery and rebuilding efforts of Dominica after Hurricane Maria,” he stated.

He noted that the Chinese Government also provided the necessary equipment needed to repair the vehicles.

“We believe that this equipment will enhance Dominica capacity in areas of recovery, disaster reduction and maintaining stability and medical emergency,” he said.

He further stated that the military aid is only one part of the Chinese Government assistance to support Dominica in recovering from Hurricane Maria and being the first climate resilient nation in the world.

He said more material will soon be coming from China.

“Recently we also signed another agreement with Dominica’s government to provide Dominica with another round of logistic material assistance gratis to the value of US$3-million…” he said, adding it will double the amount handed over on Monday.

He also said all the vehicles are painted in Chinese military colors.

“All Chinese military vehicles look like this,” Kun stated.