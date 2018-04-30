Dominica has benefited from a US$400,000 donation of medical supplies made available through the generosity of Ethiopian dignitaries and Rebuild Dominica Inc.

The supplies include; lab supply kit, tubes, nebulizers, crutches, gurney, wheelchair, stretcher, infant and adult scale, bed linens and towels, surgical gowns, bandaids, tape, diapers, oxygen masks, bedpans and urinals among others.

They were presented to the government and the people of Dominica at a ceremony held at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank boardroom on Friday.

“Right now I am quite excited that there is a significant amount of goodwill and capacity to assist Dominica…,” one of the speakers Demetrius Apokremiotis said at the ceremony. “I am making myself available to Dominica to offer any expertise or resources that I can offer.”

He hopes that things will turn around for Dominica following the ravages of Hurricane Maria last September.

“My wish for everybody in Dominica, may the next (hurricane) season be non-eventful for all of you so you can continue and whatever you start to rebuild will still be there and you can finish up that process,” Apokremiotis stated.

Meantime, Lennox Linton, who addressed the ceremony, described the gesture as a “wonderful piece of collaboration.”

“Us here in Dominica, our Diaspora partners and their friends and associates overseas can come together to help us fulfill this Dominican dream,” he noted.

Linton noted that Dominica needs this level of sincere collaboration and assistance, “as we partner with the world community to take us forward.”

He mentioned that Dominica can in no way face all its challenges alone.

“So it behooves us, not only to work well together locally but to work well together with our people, our friends, our partners in the outside world to get it done,” he stated.

Dominica was crippled by Hurricane Maria on September 18th, 2017, but continues to work with neighbours near and far to recover from the massive setbacks to its infrastructure.

Dominica is on track with hurricane reconstruction efforts through the leadership of NGOs like Rebuild Dominica Inc.