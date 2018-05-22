Acting Director-General of the Dominica Red Cross (DRC), Dr. Jaslin Salmon, has said that the organization was “sick” but is well on its road to recovery after it was given the appropriate care.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the organization on Saturday at the Goodwill Parish Hall, he said that although the organization has done many inspiring things over the years in Dominica, it had veered off path.

“Over the years the Dominica Red Cross, under different leadership, did many important inspiring things and served humanity as expected but along the way it veered off the path and entered the realm of uncertainty,” he stated.

But according to him, the DRC is recovering well.

“I am pleased to report to you that today, the Dominica Red Cross is in the process of recovering its place in Dominica, in the Caribbean, and in the world,” he stated. “If you will permit me to use the analogy of a medical doctor, Dominica Red Cross was ill and in the hospital but has been given the appropriate, caring medicine and is out of the hospital. As a matter of fact, she is now jogging along the block and training for the humanitarian marathon. In other words, the Dominica Red Cross Society is in an excellent position on the path to recovery.”

Meanwhile, President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin said Dominica is grateful to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent for assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Delivering the feature address at the AGM, he said the DRC has served Dominica well over the past 60 years.

“The DRC has done much good work for the people of Dominica over its 60 years of existence for which it and its leaders must be commended,” he stated.

He praised Catherine Pinard-Byrne who led the DRC for 25 years as Director General.

“We must give due recognition for her selfless efforts over all of those years,” he stated. “However, as in the case of most organizations, things were not perfect and over concerns over the state of affairs in the DRC, its structures and operating procedures, the International Federation with the full support of the governing board of the DRC, decided to invite someone to assume temporary leadership of the DRC with the objective of addressing those concerns.”

At the AGM, Reginald Winston was elected President of the DRC, replacing Phillip White who did not seek reelection.

“I will be approachable at all times to do the work that you have chosen me, you the members, no matter what anybody else thinks,” he told the AGM. “For those who are disappointed, I am sorry but I promise to work also with you. I promise to give my best to even those who did not want to see me here.”

The DRC was forced to go on the defensive after Hurricane Maria, over what it described as “unfounded claims” saying it has been providing humanitarian support to those affected.

Dr. Salmon said in February this year that the DRC was in the “difficult” process of regaining the public’s trust and was in the process of reorganizing itself.