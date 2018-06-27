Dominica Red Cross ‘very prepared’ for Hurricane Season says PresidentDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 at 11:59 AM
New President of the Dominica Red Cross (DRC), Reginald Winston has said the organization is “very prepared” for the 2018 Hurricane Season.
The 2018 Hurricane Season began on June 1.
“The Dominica Red Cross is very prepared, we have learned a lot from Maria and everything is being put in place to get ready for the Hurricane Season,” he said recently. “We have dealt with hurricanes before but now we are a much more organized movement.”
He stated that branches have been organized all over Dominica, “and we are prepared as could be.”
He said that a new Director has already been selected for the Dominica Red Cross.
“We are just doing the finishing touches now, the Director has already been selected by the board and there are one or two little background checks that we have to do, so we are doing it with the greatest urgency…,” Winston revealed.
Meantime, Winston stated that his experience as a lawyer and manager has helped as he takes up his new position.
“Having managed for so many years it already give me the equipment that I need to continue in my management field,” he noted. “My experience as a manager has helped me very well and my training as a Lawyer has also allowed me to be very astute and very detailed at what I do. So I think my training as an attorney and my experience in the service will serve me very well.”
Mr. Winston, you are very welcome and I hope your stewardship will mean a better direction for our local Red Cross.. However, I can not give my wholehearted support at this time without disclosure of what went wrong under the previous management and whether there is cause for legal prosecution. The Red Cross is not an organisation that should sweep wrong doings under the carpet if it is to have unconditional public trust. I I am of the opinion that there should be full disclosure, not least to avoid a repetition of mistakes that may have been made.
Congrats sir on you new appointment. But my question what’s the position with the previous PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE.
Are they above the LAW.
Everybody in DA is above the law as long as they are Skerrit supporters.