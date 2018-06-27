New President of the Dominica Red Cross (DRC), Reginald Winston has said the organization is “very prepared” for the 2018 Hurricane Season.

The 2018 Hurricane Season began on June 1.

“The Dominica Red Cross is very prepared, we have learned a lot from Maria and everything is being put in place to get ready for the Hurricane Season,” he said recently. “We have dealt with hurricanes before but now we are a much more organized movement.”

He stated that branches have been organized all over Dominica, “and we are prepared as could be.”

He said that a new Director has already been selected for the Dominica Red Cross.

“We are just doing the finishing touches now, the Director has already been selected by the board and there are one or two little background checks that we have to do, so we are doing it with the greatest urgency…,” Winston revealed.

Meantime, Winston stated that his experience as a lawyer and manager has helped as he takes up his new position.

“Having managed for so many years it already give me the equipment that I need to continue in my management field,” he noted. “My experience as a manager has helped me very well and my training as a Lawyer has also allowed me to be very astute and very detailed at what I do. So I think my training as an attorney and my experience in the service will serve me very well.”