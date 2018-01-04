A concert to benefit Dominica after the passage of Hurricane Maria in September will be held in Ontario, Canada on January 27.

The concert was originally slated for November 18, 2017, but was postponed.

It is being organized by “Restore Dominica” in association with Commonwealth of Dominica Ontario Association.

“Restore Dominica” is a non-profit group of volunteers who came together with the sole purpose to raise much-needed funds to help Dominica recover from the devastating effects of the hurricane.

The group has in its sight the purchase of a garbage truck and also the funding of other community projects.

The event is headlined by Exile One.

There will also be performances by Circle Five, Levitasyon, among others.

The concert will be held at the St Thomas The Apostle Parish Hall located at 14 High Gate Drive, Markham, Ontario.

Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.

Thirty-one people have been confirmed dead and 34 missing and presumed dead due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Initial loss assessment jointly conducted by the World Bank, the UN, the Caribbean Development Bank, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, and the European Union, estimated that Hurricane Maria brought damage and losses of over 200 percent of annual GDP, equivalent to approximately US$ 1.3 billion.