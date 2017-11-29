Dominica signs documents with China for economic cooperation, military aidDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at 1:04 PM
On Wednesday morning Dominica signed a number of documents with the People’s Republic of China for economic cooperation and military aid.
Also at the ceremony, letters were exchanged for the seventh phase of the agricultural technical cooperation between the two countries.
Cabinet Secretary, Steve Ferrol, said the ceremony represented the spirit that binds Dominica-China relations.
“The ceremony represents positive action to assist a friend in need and reflects the spirit that binds Dominica-China relations,” he stated. “A spirit that has been the cornerstone of our bilateral relations for more than a decade.”
Ambassador of China to Dominica Lu Kun described the signing ceremony as “momentous.”
“The signing of this agreements is not only a reflection of the valuable China-Dominica friendship but also a symbol of China’s quick and strong support to the recovery and the rebuilding efforts of Dominica after the ravages of Hurricane Maria,” he stated.
Kun stated that China and the people of China empathize with the people of Dominica after the hurricane.
“We stand together more closely in face of this natural disaster,” he said. “We provided emergency humanitarian relief cash aid of US$800,000 to the Dominica government. Furthermore, China has offered a grant of US$3-million through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement a roof restoration project in Dominica.”
He reported that the material for that project is “under procurement” by the UNDP and is expected in Dominica by next month.
“We hope the project will start soon and be completed within three months,” Kun noted.
He stated that the new agreements will “open a new page” for China-Dominica relations.
According to the ambassador, under the agreement China will provide about US$14-million to implement post-Maria rebuilding projects, especially in the area of public infrastructure.
“We are looking forward to receiving the project proposal from the Dominica government,” he explained
Additionally, he said the Defense Ministry of China will provide Dominica with “logistic material assistance” to the value of about US$3-million, “to strengthen Dominica’s rebuilding capacity.”
Furthermore, Kun said China will send agricultural experts to implement the Seventh Agricultural Technical Cooperation “as soon as possible”, stating that this will help Dominica revitalize its agricultural industry.
Meanwhile Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said China continues to show its firm friendship with Dominica in its most difficult circumstances.
The prime Minister remarked that Dominica continues to respect international law and respect that there is one China “as a matter of principle.”
“So rest assured of my government continued support to the One China Policy and doing all we can for the peaceful unification of the whole of China,” he stated.
Skerrit said within hours of Hurricane Maria, Dominica heard from the leadership of China expressing concern, care, and commitment to the island.
He pointed out the agreements signed on Wednesday involved some $EC50-million in agriculture “and other areas which the government of Dominica will determine.”
“I want to say to the general public that as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, I have taken a decision ….that entire amount will go towards education, towards the construction of smart climate resilient schools for our citizens and our students,” Skerrit stated.
He noted that he has given the Ministry of Education eight days from Wednesday to submit proposals for the schools to be considered which will be forwarded to the Chinese embassy and government.
“We believe that investment, your Excellency, will no doubt fit within the vision that the government has articulated in respect to creating the first climate resilient nation in the world,” he remarked.
Skerrit said in terms of the US$3-million in military support, both Dominica and China will determine specifically how those funds will be utilized.
“They were discussed in the cabinet on particular areas which we will share with the government of China,” he stated.
14 Comments
We would like to see a copy hope is not the country he sign over to them
Well this time with all that financial aid Dominica getting let me see what excuse the government will have this time not to move the country forward in a more developed direction.
Hey DNO, would it be possible to get pdf copies of these documents and post them on the site. I mean these agreements should be public knowledge and available to the people.
Also would it be possible to get the terms of the current state of emergency? (are we even in a state of emergency? I never saw any kind of document signed by the person(s) in charge. I’m just curious.
After hurricane maria we got MILITARY AID from Jamaica, Trinidad, Netherlands, UK, France, Venezuela and the US. So what is the issue with getting MILITARY AID from China?
Why only 8 days to present plans for climate resilient school reconstruction.If these structures are going to be resilient I would think that more time is needed to prepare properly.This shows the high-handed manner in which Skerritt has operated and wants to continue to operate in Dominica.No wonder there is so little development to show after more than 17 years of his government in power.Additionally the question must be asked,does Dominica have a military? The answer is no,so why is China giving military aid.Is this a top priority for Skerritt at a time when we saw how poorly the police response was during and immediately following the hurricane.There are so many needs in the lives of citizens and I’m sure military assistance does not fit into the equation, unless Skerritt has some sinister plan which he is yet to tell us about
Not eight days to submit plans but to submit proposals for the schools that are to be considered.
Did the PM say i am giving notice that “i have taken a decision” to put the money towards education? wasn’t that suppose to be a cabinet decision? hmmmmm SMH
Is Dominica at war with another country and therefore needs military assistance from China? Are our people at war? Who are we at war with? Are we at war against those amongst us with opposing views? This is very frightening I must admit.
I must admit you ignorant. Lame comment. Do a country gave to be at war to get military assistance. Smh.
Military aid? Hmmm?
My issue is military support…..
Officially we are now stooges of China.
We have no military…….. not even a defense force eh!
Or is Skerrit jumping ahead of the police review?
Dominica going to turn like Haiti….. mark my words!
More of us will get to hate Skerrit….. police will act indiscriminately and alot of people will pay the price.
Skerrit want to completely destroy this country….. with China’s help.
Dominica by size is just a ghetto in China!
China playing de game worse than de US!
Politicians have a habbit of [email protected]#$&_g ghetto people and the poor and underprivileged!
‘signed a number of documents with the People’s Republic of China for economic cooperation and military aid.’- Don’t understand the wording here ( military aid)or the concept. Will Blackmoore or Ms. Baron care to explain if they know or have any clue of what this guy Skerrit is doing? I a see lots of things Post Maria which are unsettling as Skerrit tries to hold on to power—stay tune…..its gonna be a very rocky ride for Dominica folks—–
With all these signing of documents, PLEASE PLEASE just enjoy the safety of food coming from China is 100% safe.
We all know in certain parts of the world government/companies will STRETCH or go beyond their means to feed their people/population,by cloning, HGH, etc etc.We have been hearing bout fake rice, or vegies or chemically induced flavored meats etc..Govt please just ensure these do not end up on our shelves..Other than that we always welcome assistance from foreign.
PM looking on and thinking that is peanuts! It seems like the days of 30, 40 and 100 million dollars from China are over! Thank you china on behalf of the poor folks of the Commonwealth of Dominica. The rich ones have their apartments overseas.