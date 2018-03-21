Dominica is the latest member of the Organization of American States (OAS) to sign the Declaration of the Follow Up Mechanism on the Implementation of the Inter-American Convention against Corruption (MESICIC).

The island signed the declaration during the 30th Committee of Expert Meeting of the MESICIC last week.

The OAS said it made Dominica 32 of 34 States Parties to the Inter-American Convention against Corruption participating in the mechanism for cooperation in the prevention and fight against corruption.

“Since its inception, the MESICIC has continuously grown, and has been one of the most effective anti-corruption mechanisms due to the depth and usefulness of its analysis and recommendations,” the OAS said in a statement.

According to the OAS since 1996, member states adopted the first international anti-corruption legal instrument and in 2002, they instituted the mechanism which evaluates its fulfilment.

Since that time, the organization said MESICIC has “represented the principal cooperation instruments for preventing, detecting, punishing and eradicating corruption in the Americas”, including the Caribbean.

The OAS said the Anti-Corruption Portal of the Americas provides information regarding transparency in public administration and anti-corruption cooperation, including developments within the MESICIC framework and technical cooperation efforts, as well as links to the web pages of the member states’ agencies with responsibilities in this area.