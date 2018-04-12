Dominica continues to take heat for its decision to relocate two of its birds overseas, following last year’s hurricane events.

Conservation biologist and director of research at the Windsor Research Centre, Dr Susan Koenig, said it was not clear to her whether a captive-breeding programme had been necessary for their survival.

“But if the situation is so dire that this is required, then it should be done in situ, on-island, no exceptions. At an absolute minimum, a proper captive-breeding programme would need to be undertaken so as to ensure correct isolation of both birds and staff to prevent the introduction of disease-causing pathogens or parasites into the wild population,” she told The Gleaner.

“The best advice I’ve ever received from an expert parrot veterinarian is ‘never mix species from different continents if you want to maintain healthy birds’,” she added.

