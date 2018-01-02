The Discover Dominica Authority has launched a post-hurricane social media and digital awareness campaign targeted at Dominica’s key markets, including Canada.

The campaign highlights the attributes of the ‘Nature Island’ that resonate with the adventure-minded client, the health and wellness fanatic and the underwater explorer, says Director of Tourism, Colin Piper.

Other markets for the campaign include the U.S., the UK, the Caribbean including the French West Indies, France and Germany.

It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Maria battered the Caribbean island.

“Even after a hurricane like Maria, it is pleasing to see how resilient Dominica’s climate is,” says Piper. “It is wonderful to showcase to our visitors that Dominica is truly nature’s haven, and coupled with the warmth and hospitality of the people, Dominica should be on your radar to visit or to revisit and rediscover!”

Piper says work is ongoing at restoring the numerous sites that the island is known for, including the Emerald Pool, Milton Falls, Botanical Gardens and Trafalgar Falls.

Meanwhile, private sector partners are ensuring that Dominica’s hike, dive and culture product is “ready-set-go” for January 2018.