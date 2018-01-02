Dominica targets key tourism marketsDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 3:32 PM
The Discover Dominica Authority has launched a post-hurricane social media and digital awareness campaign targeted at Dominica’s key markets, including Canada.
The campaign highlights the attributes of the ‘Nature Island’ that resonate with the adventure-minded client, the health and wellness fanatic and the underwater explorer, says Director of Tourism, Colin Piper.
Other markets for the campaign include the U.S., the UK, the Caribbean including the French West Indies, France and Germany.
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Maria battered the Caribbean island.
“Even after a hurricane like Maria, it is pleasing to see how resilient Dominica’s climate is,” says Piper. “It is wonderful to showcase to our visitors that Dominica is truly nature’s haven, and coupled with the warmth and hospitality of the people, Dominica should be on your radar to visit or to revisit and rediscover!”
Piper says work is ongoing at restoring the numerous sites that the island is known for, including the Emerald Pool, Milton Falls, Botanical Gardens and Trafalgar Falls.
Meanwhile, private sector partners are ensuring that Dominica’s hike, dive and culture product is “ready-set-go” for January 2018.
“Even after a hurricane like Maria, it is pleasing to see how resilient Dominica’s climate is,” says Piper. . I swear if I hear any government official use the terms “resilient” and “climate” together I am going to loose my head . Why don’t these guys just shut the hell up if they have nothing to say?
Let me see if being climate resilient PARROTS will fix the disaster we now have on our hands.. SMH
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Dominicans care about tourism? I had to go up valley and the bustop was full of garbage next to the Botanical gardens that Dominicans love and cherish so much. Normally when tourist get off the cruise ship they usually just go in the gardens to take pictures and allu have all that zordi there? When tourist come to go boiling lake and hike they have to see that korshone smh,
Piper stop talking a bunch crap. It seems you all have just learned a new phrase,everything is climate reseliant , climate reseliant. Get the he’ll out of there and allow qualified and reputable people to do the work. Almost twenty years in office and nothing.
You need to start building the international airport.
a wah oui fix those huge craters allu have in the roads allu want those tourists to run off a cliff trying to dodge potholes smh..
Colin with all due respect, when I visit Dominica, I outspend most foreigners who are not connected to the island. I am giving Dominica a pass for the time being because I do not want to subject myself to any kind of hardship while on vacation.
Most of Dominica is lacking electricity and there are many places where there is no running water.
My advice is to put all your effort into fixing the place and then present something to the visitors that will contribute to a memorable experience. The last thing you want to do is rush things, have these people visit our island, and never to return because of a bad experience.
Do it the correct way.
There is gonna be masses of tourists from these key markets, Piper. They’ve just waited for your ready, steady, go to see the first climate resilient country in the world. Oh boy, God help Dominica.
. Colin drink too much of the red Climate Resilient Cool Aid from Dr. Punj, from Enbar, Vielle Casse.
Assertive but never aggressive!
First off stop tossing the word resilient so loosely that what you say does not make sense. “It is pleasing to see how resilient Dominica’s climate is”. Really Piper? How can Dominica’s climate be resilient. Dominica can work towards climate resiliency. But can the climate itself be resilient? Makes no sense. Secondly, whats the rush. yes, agreed that it’s a major income earner. But simply put “we ain’t ready yet”. Not with the infrastructure, roads, water, elec, ports included, not with hotels, site facilities, and most importantly (as far as our heritage goes), our most touted product, the natural aspect of Dominica needs time to heal. The honest truth is that tourists do not want to see and also be inconvenienced with the devastated homes, roads and bridges and lack of amenities too. Please be realistic. We want to have tourists have a pleasant experience. They may forgive a little, as some may know about the hurricane, but it is better to get good reviews and great…