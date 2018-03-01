Dominica to benefit from Dominica-Russia Disaster Preparedness MOUGIS - Thursday, March 1st, 2018 at 1:48 PM
The Government of Dominica has established a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Russia for disaster and emergency preparedness.
The Hon. Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore anticipates that this new aspect of diplomatic relations for aid and consultation in emergency preparedness will bring best practices in these areas to Dominica.
In addition to the MOU, the Russian Government has also provided Dominica with relief supplies.
Russian Deputy Director of Russia’s Emergency Control Ministry (EMERCOM) said that the Russian Government was immediately moved to assist Dominica in its time of need.
The food supply includes canned foods, fish and rice.
Blackmoore expressed his gratitude on behalf of Dominica for the relief supplies.
“I feel very honored and touched to receive on behalf of government of Dominica and people of Dominica twelve containers of approximately 280 tons of relief supplies,” he said.
Dominica and the Russian Federation established diplomatic relations in 1995.
10 Comments
Next it will be KIM JONG-UN and North Korea to make their contribution or payment May for passport
I still wonder how many Dominica diplomatic passports are in the hands of Russians. Who knows ?
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43239331
Look here you guys will see what Russia is up to. The US is not innocent. These folks a fighting for world domination and history has shown they will kill swindle and use whoever they have to to meet thier goals. Russia, China, Britain, The US dont care to much about black folks in a lil Caribbean island. They come in when there is a leader they can exploit to further there goals. It never ends well. Black man needs to be independent so we are not beggars or easily manipulated. In life we have to pick our battles and it is better to jump out of the boat and be eaten by sharks than to be enslaved by another man.
While they come around bearing gifts like they care they are making weapons of mass destruction to destroy mankind. US and Russia again in a proxy war in Syria where 100s of thousands have been killed with no end in site. 60 people killed and a tiny island damaged and they come bearing gifts like its because they care about human life. Haiti been suffering for decades where is the assistance. Hurricane, volcanoes, earthquake and floods are power of nature. They clean the air, the soil, bring minerals and nutrients to the land, encourage resilience. They have killed and cause less destruction than what this countries have created on this planet. The reason they even cause death its because man dont learn. We build live in risk areas without regard. Dominica has everything it needs to survive and i am frankly tired of all these false pretense in the name of aid. A predator on the plains of africa looks for the weakest in the heard and exploits. Russia is a predator.
Any help is welcome. However, I am far more interested in the agreement signed between Francine Baron and mr. Lavrov, the foreign Minister of Russia, at the Rus hotel in Sochi on 14 Nov. 2016, which I believe is at the bottom of this aid programme. What is in there that can not be aired? Did our government in fact double cross China?
I worried about that move.
Skerrit trying to leave a legacy like Maurice Bishop et al. What he looking for he will get it. Dominica goverment like a prostitute taking from everything that pass giving. Russia see a hole and they will exploit. Why am i seeing us go back to the days of the late 70s. Black man will forever remain the footmat of the human race. We going to pay for these past 215 yrs dearly soon.
Russia?ebeh we finish
MOU with China, Russia and soon North Korea. That’s Skerrits foreign policy for begging. It will all backfire for Dominica. You all mark my words.
Blackmoore and Skerrit Russia too,now Dominica finish,i hope you fools are aware that Russia wants to conquer the world,Putin holds a hard heart for the fall of the Soviet Union,all the warnings are there,from the top US officials ,but just sad that the orange man does not believe,but Russia is a great threat to our Region right now.