The Government of Dominica has established a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Russia for disaster and emergency preparedness.

The Hon. Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore anticipates that this new aspect of diplomatic relations for aid and consultation in emergency preparedness will bring best practices in these areas to Dominica.

In addition to the MOU, the Russian Government has also provided Dominica with relief supplies.

Russian Deputy Director of Russia’s Emergency Control Ministry (EMERCOM) said that the Russian Government was immediately moved to assist Dominica in its time of need.

The food supply includes canned foods, fish and rice.

Blackmoore expressed his gratitude on behalf of Dominica for the relief supplies.

“I feel very honored and touched to receive on behalf of government of Dominica and people of Dominica twelve containers of approximately 280 tons of relief supplies,” he said.

Dominica and the Russian Federation established diplomatic relations in 1995.