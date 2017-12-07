Dominica could get an estimated EC$1-billion from a High-Level Pledging/Donor Conference held at the United Nations Headquarter in New York, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.

The conference was organized by CARICOM with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist hurricane-ravaged member states and was held on November 20-21.

Skerrit, who was among other CARICOM leaders who addressed the conference, described it as “extremely successful.”

“It was the first opportunity to meet with all of the partners – countries, institutions, organizations, private corporations,” he stated on Wednesday. “It was extremely well attended. There was very sound participation by those present and the firm commitment and concern and solidarity with Dominica, Antigua, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba and all those islands that were affected by the various hurricanes.”

He noted that the commitment by the international community was “very pronounced.”

Skerrit explained that the funds from the conference will be made available over a period of time but estimates show that Dominica could receive EC$1-billion.

“That is our estimate, obviously these monies will not be deposited in the Treasury tomorrow morning and people have to appreciate that,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that what the government is doing is to seek to assign resources received in different areas such as health, education and water resource management.

According to a UN report over US$2-billion were pledged at the conference.

The report shows that there were over US$1.3 billion in pledges and over US$1 billion in loans and debt relief.