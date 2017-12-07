Dominica to get an estimated $1-billion from CARICOM/UN donor conferenceDominica News Online - Thursday, December 7th, 2017 at 10:40 AM
Dominica could get an estimated EC$1-billion from a High-Level Pledging/Donor Conference held at the United Nations Headquarter in New York, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.
The conference was organized by CARICOM with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist hurricane-ravaged member states and was held on November 20-21.
Skerrit, who was among other CARICOM leaders who addressed the conference, described it as “extremely successful.”
“It was the first opportunity to meet with all of the partners – countries, institutions, organizations, private corporations,” he stated on Wednesday. “It was extremely well attended. There was very sound participation by those present and the firm commitment and concern and solidarity with Dominica, Antigua, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba and all those islands that were affected by the various hurricanes.”
He noted that the commitment by the international community was “very pronounced.”
Skerrit explained that the funds from the conference will be made available over a period of time but estimates show that Dominica could receive EC$1-billion.
“That is our estimate, obviously these monies will not be deposited in the Treasury tomorrow morning and people have to appreciate that,” he said.
The Prime Minister remarked that what the government is doing is to seek to assign resources received in different areas such as health, education and water resource management.
According to a UN report over US$2-billion were pledged at the conference.
The report shows that there were over US$1.3 billion in pledges and over US$1 billion in loans and debt relief.
More money, same roads, same buildings, same “people”…But more to come…………………..”More Fire”………………….
I wrote my PhD on a similar donor pledge (US$ 4 billion to Georgia, 2008).
Things for Dominicans to watch for:
– Donors hardly ever pay as much as they promised. If you get 70% of what was promised, you’re lucky.
– Publicly track if donors meet their promises, this puts pressure on them to pay up (tell the Ministry of Finance to do this)
– A lot of this money is likely to be (soft) loans. You’ll need to pay it back sometime in the future.
– As for the debt relief, well that’s money you’ll never actually see.
– Donors to a large extent determine where that money goes and what it will get spent for.
– Most of it won’t be cash. For example, if I send you 10 consultants and pay them $1,000 a day each for a month, that’s $300,000 in “aid” I’ve officially given you.
– The government may get some cash.
Keep wakeful Dominica. Make sure they keep their promises, and call them out if they don’t.
IN 2016 before Hurricane Maria, Dominica ranked 187 for GDP growth in the world… Dominica came in lower that every other Eastern Caribbean island……
Please, Mr Peee M tell us your strategic plan to take Dominica from where it is right now to a place where the economy it booming, where young people can actually have hopes of securing gainful employment after completion of their education, where the employment rate drastically drops and the wage per hour significantly increases!!!!!!!
STOP BABBLING ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF FINANCIAL AID WE ‘COULD’ RECEIVE AND GIVE US A PLAN FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!
EVERYBODY SAYING DOMINICA FINNI BATT, yet you offer nothing to show us that after the moneys we getting dry up, how we are going to make it on our own!!!! ARE WE GOING TO HAVE TO GO BACK AND BEG FOR MORE????
Well said Zor Sot! I have made a similar analysis of Mr. Skerrit’s style of leadership and tenure at the helm of power. Instead of providing his fellow citizens with the tools and the skills to be self- reliant, creative and innovative, the PM seems to get superlative pleasure and pride from going globe trotting panhandling. If the PM continue with these policies, these would nurture an environment of poverty, destitution, hopelessness and mendicancy. At this juncture, the country needs inspired servant leadership and politics that works for everybody.
“Dominica could get an estimated EC$1-billion from a High-Level Pledging/Donor Conference held at the United Nations Headquarter in New York, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.”
The term could get, does not mean will get!
“Could is used in an auxiliary function as in the past, as an alternative to “can” suggesting less force or certainty! The word will; do have many different definitions, nevertheless when one say you will get something, you are more certain of getting it than if they said you may, could, or might get, which are words not suggesting one will get something.
Such words does not confirm a promises!
DNO can use some discretion in showing Skerrit’s picture in every story about DA? I am tired of seeing this guy’s face.
@ Norm, I know it’s Norman and you better get used to seeing Dr.Pm Skerrit pictures on DNO ,Tv newspapers newsletters even in your dreams if you don’t like it tough Sh*t put up or shut up…….
I know for sure most of you guys writing all that bobohaha crap about prime minister Skerrit and Dominica are not living in Dominica, You guys better look out soon we now have ways to find you low life people and actions will be taken.
Aword of caution. There is an old saying that one should not sell the pelt before the bear is shot. In other words we should wait and see how much we actually receive before shouting hoorah and going on a wild spendiuing spree. So far we have not received a cent yet. I hope we do get some of that pledged money but remember folks a pleadge is njot actual money in the bank. Let’s be hopeful, grateful but at the same time realistic so nobody gets disappointed.
I would only count on 30% of that money. Talk to the Haitian to see how much of the money that was pledged to them actually was delivered. These pledges are mostly all feel-good talk.
30% is still good enough we wiill accept what we get…….
All I reading is what We getting and then other countries that got less are making major strides😕 so tell me if there isn’t something grossly wrong…do tell me crap about things take time look St Marteen already getting cruise ship, doh talk for St Kitts majority of our young persons getting major oppertunities there and then all I’m reading is Dominican getting this and Dominica getting that,to what benefit to what enhancement??Guadeloupe just next door their infrastructure is far advance and don’t tell us here crap about they being under France! Where al the “connections” Da has???here not supposed to be in that state!
I dont think you understand the extent of the damage nor the topology of the country.
you should also know that Dominica sent its emergency supplies to the other Islands when they were hit the week before.
Dominica is also larger than those Islands with a smaller population, we also have hundreds more rivers than they do… more rivers more bridges.
You really need to think.. As a matter of fact if thinking is too hard for you. Just stop saying negative things based on your opinion and not actual facts, that will lighten your load in life.
A 20ft container, are you serious and that you trying to tell the people here was Dominica’s relief supplies for 70,000 people my my my DA in trouble. dat you call emergency supplies you joking man.
Udohreadyyet, but a smaller population is a plus, less mouse for the government to feed, a little 50,000 people allu cyanna take care off? Second you should feel ashamed that Dominica is bigger than all those countries and we have a smaller population, where everybody go nor? Sum ting wooong
It’s as per usual, other governments do… ours only talks. That’s what Skerrit is doing for years now and guess what, worse still, the majority of Dominicans are still listening. Why is that I wonder? There can be only 2 explanations, either they a plain stupid and ignorant or they are as corrupt as he is! One way or another it’s a crying shame.
No Paul
There is a third reason, the majority of Dominicans do not share your perspective and do not support the unrelenting efforts of some of you to destroy Dominica because they want one man out of office.
Your frustration has just begun because more and more people are getting fed up with the unproductive “mauvais lang” strategy which just hasn’t worked for fifteen years or more and is still being slavishly applied. Even people from within the ranks of the mauvais lang are beginning to revolt.
You all thought social media negativity was for Skerrit alone? It is now coming back to haunt you all. Face book is for everybody right?
Yes Barbara, you are right and I and many other Dominicans will haunt Skerrit out of office relentlessly because he has proven to be bad for our country time and time again. I make no apologies for this.
Madame Saunders, not Dominica but Skerrit and his gang we want to destroy and believe me we will succeed. Once he is gone I guess the likes of you will be knocking on OUR door and tell us how wonderful WE are. May be this quote will give you something to think about: if you decide to just go with the flow, you’ll end up where the flow goes, which is usually downhill, often leading to a big pile of sludge…
Well done everyone who participated in articulating the severity of the post-Maria devastion to the UN and donor countries.!
Now, we need to mobilise financial, development, infrastructure, innovation personnel from the all sections, irrespective of their political, religious or cultural beliefs to propel Dominica forward. Despite his diligence and commitment, this Goliath task cannot be executed by our PM/Finance Minister. There is ONLY one way forward and that is to bring in experts especially the homegrown ones.
God is good, all the time! All the time God is good!
Thank God for his blessings, Dominica has the opportunity to come out of this ok. Our attitude have to change however, we have to put country first and party second. We have to buy into the direction that the country is going. For the government, you have to be transparent and realize the opposition party is part of the government. Please complete the project that are started. The fanfare that we see when projects are started should be followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dominica has the potential to be the gem of the Caribbean. Thank God, it does not matter what religion one belong to or if you even believe in religion, the creator has Dominica in his hands. Love one another, respect on another and we will be ok.
Great news,make sure it is used the right way and not just some constituents will benefit but all,politics has brought Dominica to its knees.
My arm and my leg. Dominica is destined for greatness, Glory to God the most high. PM I give God thanks for you because you did not allow the discouragement and the negative slanders that went out o to get to you, you remained focused, i focused. What the enemy meant for evil God turned it around for our good. This land is blessed …. Blessings sometimes comes around in disguise. Your efforts and your imitative have proven to be very beneficial to this island. Thank God you did not sit there and say Dominica is finished you went out and you attracted attention to this little island and now we are about to reap the benefits. Glorrrrry to God.
Herein lies Dominica’s problems. We mixing politics and religion, praising one party or person and putting down the other, we are doomed with thinking like that. Give the Prime Minister credit where it is due but hold his feet to the fire. “COUNTRY BEFORE PART” that should be our motto, even for the Prime Minister.
Gullible creep!
@Skerrit I Voting… Yes I, let it be told!
To ‘Skerrit I voting’: OMG
Exactly what I was talking about in my above comment, but you actually do fall in both categories. Lord help us and Skerrit is laughing!!!