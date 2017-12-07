Dominica to get an estimated $1-billion from CARICOM/UN donor conferenceDominica News Online - Thursday, December 7th, 2017 at 10:40 AM
Dominica could get an estimated EC$1-billion from a High-Level Pledging/Donor Conference held at the United Nations Headquarter in New York, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.
The conference was organized by CARICOM with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist hurricane-ravaged member states and was held on November 20-21.
Skerrit, who was among other CARICOM leaders who addressed the conference, described it as “extremely successful.”
“It was the first opportunity to meet with all of the partners – countries, institutions, organizations, private corporations,” he stated on Wednesday. “It was extremely well attended. There was very sound participation by those present and the firm commitment and concern and solidarity with Dominica, Antigua, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba and all those islands that were affected by the various hurricanes.”
He noted that the commitment by the international community was “very pronounced.”
Skerrit explained that the funds from the conference will be made available over a period of time but estimates show that Dominica could receive EC$1-billion.
“That is our estimate, obviously these monies will not be deposited in the Treasury tomorrow morning and people have to appreciate that,” he said.
The Prime Minister remarked that what the government is doing is to seek to assign resources received in different areas such as health, education and water resource management.
According to a UN report over US$2-billion were pledged at the conference.
The report shows that there were over US$1.3 billion in pledges and over US$1 billion in loans and debt relief.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
I would only count on 30% of that money. Talk to the Haitian to see how much of the money that was pledged to them actually was delivered. These pledges are mostly all feel-good talk.
All I reading is what We getting and then other countries that got less are making major strides😕 so tell me if there isn’t something grossly wrong…do tell me crap about things take time look St Marteen already getting cruise ship, doh talk for St Kitts majority of our young persons getting major oppertunities there and then all I’m reading is Dominican getting this and Dominica getting that,to what benefit to what enhancement??Guadeloupe just next door their infrastructure is far advance and don’t tell us here crap about they being under France! Where al the “connections” Da has???here not supposed to be in that state!
Well done everyone who participated in articulating the severity of the post-Maria devastion to the UN and donor countries.!
Now, we need to mobilise financial, development, infrastructure, innovation personnel from the all sections, irrespective of their political, religious or cultural beliefs to propel Dominica forward. Despite his diligence and commitment, this Goliath task cannot be executed by our PM/Finance Minister. There is ONLY one way forward and that is to bring in experts especially the homegrown ones.
God is good, all the time! All the time God is good!
Thank God for his blessings, Dominica has the opportunity to come out of this ok. Our attitude have to change however, we have to put country first and party second. We have to buy into the direction that the country is going. For the government, you have to be transparent and realize the opposition party is part of the government. Please complete the project that are started. The fanfare that we see when projects are started should be followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dominica has the potential to be the gem of the Caribbean. Thank God, it does not matter what religion one belong to or if you even believe in religion, the creator has Dominica in his hands. Love one another, respect on another and we will be ok.
Great news,make sure it is used the right way and not just some constituents will benefit but all,politics has brought Dominica to its knees.
My arm and my leg. Dominica is destined for greatness, Glory to God the most high. PM I give God thanks for you because you did not allow the discouragement and the negative slanders that went out o to get to you, you remained focused, i focused. What the enemy meant for evil God turned it around for our good. This land is blessed …. Blessings sometimes comes around in disguise. Your efforts and your imitative have proven to be very beneficial to this island. Thank God you did not sit there and say Dominica is finished you went out and you attracted attention to this little island and now we are about to reap the benefits. Glorrrrry to God.
Herein lies Dominica’s problems. We mixing politics and religion, praising one party or person and putting down the other, we are doomed with thinking like that. Give the Prime Minister credit where it is due but hold his feet to the fire. “COUNTRY BEFORE PART” that should be our motto, even for the Prime Minister.